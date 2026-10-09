Texas Special Teams Could Play an Outsized Role Against Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns look to stay the course as they head into the middle of the 2026 season as the calendar turns to October. And with that, Texas fans know that can only mean one thing: the Red River Rivalry.

The top-ranked Longhorns head up to Dallas and will look to protect their undefeated 4-0 record, meeting with one of their most bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, who make the trip south of the Red River unranked and with a 2-2 record.

However, when the two teams meet at the Cotton Bowl, especially in recent years, rankings and the way one of the teams heads into the game are thrown out the window. And for this edition of the Red River Rivalry, the unsung side of the ball can play a huge role in the outcome between the Longhorns and the Sooners.

Special Teams Will Have a Bigger Impact than Most Expect

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undoubtedly, the offense and the two elite defenses will have the biggest say in who leaves Dallas with the Golden Hat in hand. However, for the Longhorns and Sooners, special teams will have to be a point of emphasis when the teams meet on Saturday.

The field position battle will be crucial for the Longhorns, as the Oklahoma punting unit is one of the best in the conference. The Sooners rank No. 6 in the SEC in punting, totaling 785 punt yards, averaging over 45 yards per punt, and five of their 17 punts have pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line.

The Longhorns will have to be aware of the strength of the Oklahoma punt unit, as it's proven to start teams backed up in their own territory and force them to drive the length of the field.

Forcing drives to start deep in Texas' side of the field and sustained long drives would play right into the hands of the elite Oklahoma defense, which is not just one of the best units in the SEC but in the nation.

With the threat that Oklahoma's punting game can be, the Longhorns will have to be prepared to start drives out at disadvantageous positions on the field. Additionally, Texas will have to avoid the Oklahoma defense forcing quick three-and-outs that would allow the Sooners' offense short fields to operate with.

Not only are the Sooners' punters solid, but so is the punt coverage team, as Oklahoma has allowed just 35 return yards, nets 730 yards, and averages 42.9 net yards per punt.

However, the Longhorns could have an answer to the Sooners' punt team in All-American returner Ryan Niblett.

Niblett hasn't made any splash plays in the return game just yet this season, but in last season's Red River Rivalry matchup, he made a play that will stand the test of time in the rivalry's history. Niblett changed the game with a 75-yard punt-return touchdown, and the returner will be the Longhorns' best weapon for avoiding starting drives deep in their own territory.

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