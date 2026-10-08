Texas Can’t Let Oklahoma Turn Red River Into a Rock Fight

The Texas Longhorns have arrived at one of the most anticipated weeks of the season year after year, with the 122th meeting of the Red River Rivalry between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners set for battle this Saturday.

The Longhorns enter the Cotton Bowl as the odds-on favorite in the rivalry matchup, ranked No. 1 in the country with a perfect 4-0 record; meanwhile, the Sooners look for any spark to bring hope to their season as they sit unranked with a 2-2 record heading into this weekend.

However, while the Sooners aren't ranked as one of the top teams in the nation heading into the game, Steve Sarkisian has acknowledged that rankings don't matter once both teams arrive in Dallas. And for the Sooners, not allowing the Longhorns to control the pace of the game, even if it's ugly, is how they pull off the upset, and Texas has to avoid falling into the trap.

Oklahoma's Best Shot at Winning Isn't Playing Pretty Football

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) reacts during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners are one of the top defenses in the SEC, which will undoubtedly give the Texas offense, which hasn't been perfect in its four games, plenty of trouble on Saturday.

However, on the flip side, the Oklahoma offense has been unlike the number of special units that have come out of Norman, with the Sooners ranking dead last in the SEC in total offense and second to last in scoring offense and rushing offense, and No. 13 in passing offense.

The Sooners' offensive struggles play right into the strengths of the Longhorns' defense, which is one of the best units not just in the SEC but in the country.

Oklahoma knows that it will not be able to play a flashy or explosive style of offense against the stout Texas defense, and the Sooners understand that having any chance at what would be a major upset is leading with their defense and allowing their strength to dictate the game.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, will have to avoid allowing the Oklahoma defense to control the tempo and the line of scrimmage.

Texas will have to begin driving with positive plays and avoid getting behind the sticks on early downs, which plays right into the Oklahoma pass rush that's tied for ninth in the SEC in sacks.

Sarkisian will have to call his offense with that in mind, and start out drives with easy completions for Arch Manning to get the Longhorns in favorable second and third down plays. And while nearly impossible, Texas has to avoid third-and-long at all costs, which gives the Oklahoma defense the chance to pin its ears back and rush Manning.

The Sooners will be looking to shrink the game and make it a time-of-possession battle, hinging on who has the ball to end the game.

The Longhorns will have to be cognizant of that and not hand Oklahoma any advantage that can play right into the hands of an upset.

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