The Texas Running Game Has Never Been More Important

Don't let Oklahoma's 2–2 record fool you.

Are the Sooners playing particularly good football offensively? Not really.

But defensively? Well, that's an entirely different conversation.

Despite its offensive struggles, Oklahoma has consistently found ways to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Georgia's 41-point performance might suggest otherwise, but Oklahoma's four turnovers contributed to 17 of those points, including a defensive touchdown.

Through four games, the Sooners have allowed just 238 yards of total offense per game, including 122.5 passing yards.

They've also recorded 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks while holding opponents to a 23.1% conversion rate on third down.

Those numbers paint a concerning picture for a Texas offense that has struggled with consistency and is coming off a game in which Arch Manning was sacked six times.

That's exactly why establishing the run is so important for Texas. If Oklahoma can take away the Longhorns' rushing attack, Arch Manning probably won’t have much fun at the fair.

Texas Can't Find Consistency on the Ground

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers runs for yardage while defended by UTSA Roadrunners safety Joel Rogers during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, Texas is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per contest and 3.64 yards per carry.

But those numbers become considerably less encouraging against stronger competition.

Against Ohio State and Tennessee, Texas managed just 202 rushing yards on 77 attempts, averaging 2.62 yards per carry.

The struggles were particularly evident in Knoxville, where Texas finished with just 61 net rushing yards in its 20–17 victory over Tennessee.

Manning's six sacks accounted for 33 yards lost, contributing to Texas' poor rushing total. But the Longhorns also struggled to sustain drives, converting just three of their 12 third-down opportunities.

Texas' third-down conversion rate has steadily plummeted, falling from 73.3% against Texas State to 56.3% against Ohio State, 41.2% against UTSA and eventually 25% against Tennessee.

Without consistent production on early downs, Texas risks facing obvious passing situations against an Oklahoma defense that has already proven capable of pressuring the quarterback.

Establishing the run would give Steve Sarkisian greater flexibility in his play-calling while helping the Longhorns sustain drives and avoid placing the entire offensive burden on Manning.

Oklahoma Has Shown Vulnerabilities

Despite its impressive defensive numbers, Oklahoma hasn't been impossible to run against.

The Sooners are allowing 115.5 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry.

Michigan rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma, while Georgia averaged 4.96 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns.

All five rushing touchdowns the Sooners have surrendered came in those two losses.

Texas has the personnel to challenge Oklahoma on the ground.

Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown have combined for 394 rushing yards on 89 attempts, averaging 4.43 yards per carry.

But individual production hasn't always translated into a consistent rushing attack.

Against Oklahoma, the challenge is generating enough yardage to keep the Sooners from anticipating what's coming next.

Texas doesn't need 200 rushing yards or a handful of explosive runs to win Saturday.

But it does need to consistently move the chains, keep Oklahoma guessing and avoid putting Manning in situations where the Sooners know exactly what's coming.

Against Oklahoma, simply committing to the running game won't be enough. Texas needs to make those attempts count.

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