Texas Star Anthony Hill Is Up For a Major Honor
Texas football has caught some momentum as of late, winning four straight games in the SEC, including two ranked wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. While the offense has shown improvement, it's been the defense that has anchored the Longhorns, led by standout linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
According to Texas Football, there's a possibility Hill is rewarded for his impressive play, becoming a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which is granted to the nation's top linebacker.
Anthony Hill Jr. Has Caught Fire in SEC Play
Through nine games, Hill has tallied 64 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. His presence has been essential to the Longhorns in this past stretch of victories, recording four sacks over the past two games as well.
One of the nation's top linebackers and a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Hill will be missed by Texas when he inevitably decides to leave for the NFL at the end of the season. In the meantime, the team should appreciate every game they have left with Hill on the field for the Longhorns.
This is the second straight year that Hill has been selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. Last season, Hill missed out on the award, which was eventually granted to Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
If he can maintain the pace of play he has set for himself this stretch of conference games, then there should be little doubt that Hill will once again be in contention. Last season, Hill finished with nearly double as many total tackles, tallying 113, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.
While Hill didn't record a sack this season until the team's matchup against Mississippi State, it was against the Bulldogs that he recorded three in a single game. He followed that performance with his fourth sack of the season against Vanderbilt.
Texas has three games remaining this season, two of which come against top ten opponents in No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M. Though Hill is an important cog in the powerful wheel that is the Texas football defense, he is not the only weapon the team has on that side of the ball.
Anchored by one of the nation's top defenses and powered by a seemingly reignited offense led by quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns could find themselves once again punching a ticket to the college football playoff in the coming weeks.