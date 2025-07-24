Texas State Coach Heaps Praise on Longhorns' New Kicker
One of the Texas Longhorns' biggest, yet also one of the most understated, changes this season comes at kicker. Bert Auburn may have struggled late last season, but he was Texas' kicker for three seasons and was generally reliable. After he transferred to Miami this spring, however, the Longhorns found themselves in need of a new kicker.
As is often the case these days, the Longhorns found their solution via the transfer portal. They brought in former Texas State kicker Mason Shipley, who made 15 of 19 field goals last season with a long of 60 yards. Shipley, who started as a walk-on at Oklahoma State but never played there, has made 31 of 35 collegiate field goal attempts and 111 of 114 PATs.
The Liberty Hill native has a solid resume, and according to his former coach, that's just the beginning.
G.J. Kinne Says Texas Longhorns in Good Hands with Mason Shipley
Speaking at the Texas High School Coaches Association on Sunday, Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne stated that the Longhorns have a kicker they can absolutely depend on in Shipley.
"Shipley is a great kicker," Kinne said, per 247 Sports. "Obviously he kicked a 60-yarder, I believe, a year ago inside. Doesn't have the biggest leg. Not gonna be your kickoff guy or anything like that, but very accurate. I think that's probably what they were looking for just consistency and accuracy. I do believe he can do that. His brother [former Hawaii and Arkansas kicker Matthew Shipley] is a big-time kicker as well. I coached him, actually, at Hawaii, so I knew the family.
"Great kid. Another unbelievable kid. Mature kid. He's married and all that. You're definitely in good hands with Shipley."
Even if Shipley's leg isn't the biggest, his accuracy is the most important thing. Besides, his 60-yarder last year shows that he can make the long kicks when needed. The Longhorns should be in good shape with him kicking for them.
Additionally, Texas State will visit Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in 2026, and Kinne is very much looking forward to that matchup.
"I don't know the answers to the ins and outs of how we got to play Texas," Kinne said. "Obviously I love playing in-state opponents. I don't know if I love just playing Texas. But I think it's great for recruiting and it's good for the national brand and all that."