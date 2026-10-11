Texas Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves vs. Oklahoma in Stunning 27-24 Loss

Texas had its two-year Red River Rivalry winning streak snapped in Week 6.

The unfathomable 27-24 loss to Oklahoma came on a 47-yard game-winning field goal by Sooners kicker Tate Sandell as time expired.

It wasn't an afternoon full of poor performances that defined the ugly rivalry loss for the Burnt Orange, though.

In truth, the Longhorns had many strong individual showings in Dallas across the depth chart against an OU squad that came into this underrated after bad losses to Michigan and Georgia.

Enough things just went wrong late to let the Sooners sneak past UT.

This will be a game that could help Steve Sarkisian figure out what's wrong with his program heading into a must-win game against Florida. The Gators, of course, beat the Longhorns in the "Swamp" last year to put the 2025 season in fight-or-flight mode by the end of September.

For now, though, it stings.

Here's who raised and lowered their stock on Saturday during the upsetting neutral-site loss:

Stock Up: Cam Coleman

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after catching a pass to score a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With five catches for 110 receiving yards, Cam Coleman had the performance that Texas has been waiting for all season. Coleman's 41-yard touchdown catch looked like it'd be the start of a dream afternoon at the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, Coleman's coming-out party wasn't supported by enough of his skill-position teammates on the offensive end to put the Longhorns over the top.

Stock Up: Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons kept up his torrid pace on the edge, amassing two sacks and forcing a fumble on Sooners quarterback John Mateer. That fumble was recovered by Oklahoma, but Simmons' impact on this game was still felt. Simmons continues to justify first-round hype for the 2027 NFL draft.

Stock Down: Arch Manning

Arch Manning made some great throws against the Sooners, but it was the two fourth-quarter interceptions that essentially lost the Longhorns this game. Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen's pick-six gave the Sooners their first lead, while OU cornerback Courtland Guillory's interception with 24 seconds left in coverage of Coleman gave his team great field position before setting up the game-winning kick. Manning will hear about this loss for a long time, and it may be one that sticks with him for a long time.

Stock Down: Gio Spetic

Texas kicker Gio Spetic missed what would've been the go-ahead field goal with 2:00 left on the clock. It was his only miss of the day, but Spetic chose the worst time possible to have that gaffe, given what'd transpire shortly after.

Stock Up: Derrek Cooper

Derrek Cooper had his most efficient game in Week 6, going for 41 yards on eight carries. After an underwhelming seven-carry, seven-yard day against the Volunteers and being MIA against Ohio State, Cooper re-emerged to prove he can move the rock against SEC competition.

Stock Down: Jeff Banks

Beyond Spetic's critical miss, a blocked punt led to the first Sooners touchdown of the day. Mac Chiumento also shanked a punt in the third quarter that traveled 29 yards. Oklahoma scored on the next possession. Sark promised Jeff Banks wouldn't go anywhere, but the media asking about his job security is an awful sign for the special teams coordinator.

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