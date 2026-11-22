The No. 5 Texas Longhorns took care of business in convincing fashion on Saturday in Austin, trouncing the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 45-3 win.

The victory marks the team's fifth straight win and puts Texas just one win away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. After looking dead in the water following back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns have turned their season around and now have everything to play for -- just as long as they avoid a massive upset against Texas A&M in College Station on Friday.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media after Saturday's win over Arkansas and had a lot to say.

Opening Statement

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach Ryan Silverfield before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was really proud of the team. We challenged them on Monday up until last night, about this is an opportunity to really show the growth of the team, the maturity of the team from from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are today. Having such an emotional game late Saturday, last Saturday night, and then to turn around and get ourselves prepared to play and to play at a high level in all three phases, and I thought I thought the guys did that. I commended them for that last night, and obviously again today. I thought all three phases played really well today, and that's what we were hoping for was that we could get a complete game and not just rely on one aspect or another. So that was that was obviously definitely encouraging.

"I'll say to Longhorn Nation, you guys showed up again. I think it was another another record crowd. Is it six of the top 10 of all time? Another record crowd. So for them to show up and support us the way they have all season long, our students are incredible. I'm really happy that our seniors got to have this as their final game experience in DKR, you know. And we played a bunch of guys tonight, which we're we're lucky to do, even if it was for a play or two. You know, you think about a lot of those guys who have given their you know blood, sweat, and tears to this program for three, four, or five years for to have this be their lasting memory at DKR, their final home game. That's a really cool moment for them, and appreciate all that they have done for the program and continue to do as we forge forward in the season."

"But you know, it's like everything. We try to improve as a program. I've said that all along, and we try to try to continue to get better all the way into November. And I think that's 16 of our last 17 or something like that in November. I think we're 10-1 in November since we joined the SEC. So I think we've got a formula here around here that that kind of works, and we're going to need to find areas of improvement for this week too. We know we've got another rivalry game again next week at Kyle Field on a short week, so we don't have a lot of time to enjoy this one. We got to get back to work tomorrow. But heck of win. Proud of the team. Proud of the seniors. Happy for Longhorn Nation. That was a really good win."

On Arch Manning's performance

"I thought first of all, I thought Arch had a heck of a game. I thought he used his legs in a timely, timely manner. Obviously, had the called quarterback run for for a for a touchdown. Had another called quarterback run on a third down to convert. Thought he used his legs to scramble to get completions, but then I also thought he showed good poise in the pocket. You know, I thought you know the touchdown pass to Amari Winston in the red area of getting through his progression and finding Amari for the touchdown. I thought he delivered the ball and managed the two-minute drive there at the end of the first half, finding Ryan on a couple explosive plays, which ultimately finished for another touchdown. So, again, you know, we talk about being situational masters. You know, there's a reason we like to defer, is to try to finish with a score at the end of the first half, get the ball in the second half, and go score again. You think about that those 14 points and that that middle eight that people like to talk about. I thought the guys executed, managed that a lot. I thought Arch had a big part of that."

On the running game not being consistent

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for yards ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive backs Joker Johnson (20) and Christian Harrison (1) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, part of it was I think we only ran 29 plays in the first half, and part of that was a two-minute drive, you know, and so we felt like we were close, but at the same time, you know, if people are deploying to stop the run and pressuring, we got to be able to create those explosive plays in the passing ball, and we got to find ways to to make the screen game go, and we got to do all of our offense. Like I was saying earlier in the week, it's like, what are you going to do? You're going to try to pare it down to 'I want to do more. I want to make some happen to defend more. And so whether it's sweeps or screens or you know play action passes or RPOs, like we got to have all that going, and the run game's got to be part of that as well, so that we can find those creases. You know when when we get when we get better looks and more premier looks. And I thought tonight was evident that I thought the screen game was really good. The screen to Emmett was a big play. You know, there's a screen to relief Brown. That's a really big play, and then another screen to relief that wasn't the hugest play, but we're spreading people out, and we can find ways to get ball to people in different ways. And then the run game really got going."

"I thought Michael Terry had had obviously a nice game forced that way, but it was just that type of game, and that's the way the game went. The quarterbacks played really efficient. I'm really happy for KJ about he came in and his plays, big third down conversion, big time completion to Sterling, you know, on the post route. So that was a heck of a drive for that group with all of our twos in the game. And then you look into the fourth quarter. I'm jumping around here because stuff's coming back to me now. You think about the fourth quarter; those 2/4 down stops. Those are our 2s and our 3s in there. And so those guys get a fourth-down stop to start the fourth quarter, and then to finish it with John Meredith getting an interception at the end of the fourth quarter. That's all really cool stuff. So hopefully I answered like the next four questions."

On what the team learned from the losses to Oklahoma and Florida

"I think the thing we learned was we don't get to settle or we don't get to rest in this conference. This conference is deep, is talented. You know, and in both those games, I felt like we relaxed some. You know, I felt like we had an opportunity to really get a hold of both those two games, and we didn't. And then we put ourselves in harm's way, and we weren't able to. We weren't able to capitalize, and we fell behind, and we lost both by by three. So I think what this team is learning is like, you got to you got to dig your feet in on a Monday of every week, and you got to prepare really well. And just because we get up by 10 or 14, like we got to keep playing. The quality of opponent in this league is too good. And moving forward, it would be the same. If we're fortunate enough to make the playoffs, that's how you're going to have to play in a playoff game."

"I think the stat in the NFL, if I'm not mistaken, it's like 85% of the games come down to one possession games, right? Well, the SEC is like the closest thing we can get, and the playoffs are going to be the closest thing that. So, how well do we play situational football? How well do we play of understanding that and then executing, you know, in those moments, being at our best when our best is needed. So, you know, we got one more huge game. I know it's easy to think like, what's it going to look like after this game means a lot to a lot of people, including all those guys in that locker room downstairs. So, we're putting all our effort, our energy, and our focus in the next Friday night's ball game. We'll deal with what's after that."

On Jelani McDonald's elite production

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scores a touchdown for a pick-six after making an interception during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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"I think that part of it is we're really getting after the football right now. I think there was a sack tonight where the ball was out. We almost recovered that one too. So I think there's a confidence amongst the defense, like that they're a ball-hawking group. And I know we had a lull there in the middle of the season where we're getting them, but it's kind of spun back the other way.

"And you know, I think at the end of the day, Jelani is a prime example when you prepare really well, you practice really well, you do your job really well. You're where you're supposed to be. Good things happen to you, right? The ball finds you, or you find the ball. I never know how that works. It's like the chicken or the egg. But today was a great example of that, right? Of him getting that touchdown. So, but again, it's no different than than a Biles, than a column, and he's going like the ball starts finding you when you when you prepare really well you play the right way and you're where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there but I think more importantly from a safety standpoint I think the physicality Jelani's playing with has never has never been in question all year and now we're starting to see the ball hocking aspect of his game but he's had a heck of a season, man. This guy's playing at an elite level."

On Jordan Coleman stepping in for Andre Cojoe

"Jordan is a worker. He obviously a big human being and he's an athletic big human being and he's a worker and he's worked at his craft. I think he was prepared for the moment. I'll have to look at the tape, you know, to get in the particulars of it all. But he's earned that opportunity to step in and play. We didn't call it any different because he was in. You know, it was like the only way you're going to find out is by letting them do it. And we called it as if we had as if we had Trevor in there quite frankly, like we just we kept going, and I didn't notice anything glaring, but I'll have to look at the tape,"

On the offense showing more efficiency against Arkansas

"Yeah, felt good. I think we were 6 of 11 on third down. We were 1 for 1 on fourth down. It was unfortunate we got the OPI call, and I think we were 2 for 2 on fourth down, it could have extended that drive. Again, I think in the red area we're playing at a high level, which is something that obviously we've worked hard at. And the fact that we're scoring when we're getting in the red area again was good tonight. And I think the ball is moving around. You know, the ball's getting to different people. We saw Martin Winston on the touchdown and the fourth down play. We saw Relief catch the ball out of backfield. Emmett Mosley had a fantastic game. Two minute drill. I mean, Ryan Wingo, bang bang, two big plays. Jermaine Bishop showed up."

"We haven't gotten the best version of Cam Coleman yet. He's still working back. He had the first catch to start the game, so we got all our weapons we're going to need. And when we can use them all, and the quarterback's distributing the ball, and we're using enough of the offense, that's when our efficiency should go up. And and I get hey, I'm like everybody else. I'd love to line up and rush for 250 yards, but that might not be this team that we have. But we surely still have the ability to move the ball and be efficient and put points on the board."

On wanting to play in the SEC Championship

"I think myself, I think our staff, the people in our organization, and the players in our organization. This is a highly competitive building. This is a group full of people that have a super high competitive spirit, and the competitor in all of us wants to win and wants to win a championship. Like that's what we do it all for. And if we're fortunate enough to compete for an SEC championship, we'll be all in on that. And then we'll regroup. And like I said, if we're fortunate enough to make the playoffs, we'll regroup and try to go win that tournament and win that one. But never would I say I wouldn't want to compete for something that we've worked so hard for for 10 months, 11 months. That wouldn't be fair to our players. It wouldn't be fair to our fans. So we're going to do everything in our power to try to get in that thing, and if we make it, we're gonna try to win."

On the status of Andre Cojoe, Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) after making a catch during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know yet on Andre. And for Cam, you have a shoulder and you haven't been able to practice, and you're working your way back into it, and then there's timing with the quarterback because you haven't practiced as much. So I think we got a better version of him today than we got a week ago, and the week before. So we're moving in the right direction. He'll get stronger. He'll get better. But that's a good sign when we when we throw for over 300 yards and we're 24 or 28 and Cam Coleman's not really a factor in the game. That's good for us. I know that sounds odd to say, but that's really good for us. The fact that we've got more weaponry out there for us that we can tap into here as we move forward."

On what playing a complete game does for the team's confidence

"Hopefully, what it does for the guys, I'm sure it gives confidence. But hopefully, what it does for them is like, hey, how did we get here? What did we do to play the type of game that we played tonight? What did we do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday? What were my habits? What do those look like? Not only when I was here in meetings. What what did I do in my free time? Was I watching film? Right. Was I playing the new Grand Theft Auto? Right. What what was I doing? Right. To prepare to play well in the game, and where was my mindset at? And what did I do to starve my distractions and feed my focus? That's that's hopefully what we get out of this game as much as we that we get the confidence. It's like the preparation aspect of it all: the physical, the mental, the emotional, and then and then how do we repeat those those habits? And and and because the habits are what consistency is going to come from that, and then with consistency comes growth, right? And so that's that's what we're we're trying to accomplish that."

On his Senior Day moment with his son, Brady Sarkisian

"It was a great moment for Brady. I was pissed, you know, when he went out on kickoff. They fair caught the damn kickoff. I was, I challenged him to go down there and make the tackle, but it was great, man. What a moment for him and for all those guys. You know, they give a lot, and it's you know somewhat of a thankless job when you when you're your scout team player every day, and you know you're getting blocked by by Connor and Melvin and and those guys. You're you're giving a look for Arch, and you know you're on the goal line, and and we're we're telling them to make it live and go hit Michael Terry because we got to be as physical as we can be. And and I'll give Brady credit on this; he does that, and he gives to the program like all those guys do. So it was a cool moment to see him get in there."

On KJ Lacey

"I love KJ getting in there. Like I said, you know, I thought the third down conversion, him checking the ball down to Derrek Cooper was a big play for him. Obviously, the the post out to Sterling was a hell of a throw right there. But more importantly, I think him just being out there in real football, getting we call real plays, and not just hand the ball off. I think was big for him, but I liked his poise. I liked his composure. I liked his demeanor and the huddle on the side before we went out. So all that was was super positive for KJ."

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