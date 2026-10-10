No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma Live In-Game Updates: Live Updates and Box Score

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns head to Dallas to take on their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the annual Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl.

Currently sitting at 4-0 with and on top of all the polls, the Longhorns enter the matchup as clear favorites over the 2-2 Sooners.

And for good reasons.

The Longhorns enter the matchup with the best resumé in all of college football, with wins over No. 1 Ohio State and a decisive win over the No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

The Longhorns also boast one of the best defenses in the SEC. With Will Muschamp at the helm, the Longhorns rank No. 22 in the country in total defense, No. 11 in scoring defense, No. 27 in the nation against the run, and No. 27 against the pass. Even after the bye week, the Longhorns ranked No. 16 in the country in sacks.

Perhaps more impressively, the Longhorns have only allowed four touchdowns through the first four games, two of those touchdowns came to Ohio State, with the other coming in prevent defense against Tennessee at the end of the game.

Obviously, the Longhorns have left a lot ot be desired offensively. That said, they have done enough there to get the job done, and stay undefeated.

Meanwhile, the Sooners have an elite level defense of their own. Where they have struggled mightily has been on the offensive side of the ball, where

No. 15 in the SEC in scoring offense and dead last in the conference in total offense. They also rank 15th out of 16 teams in the conference in rushing, averaging less than 100 yards per game on the ground.

To add insult to injury, the Sooners will be missing multiple starters along the offensive line - including their top lineman, left tackle Michael Fasusi - against a Texas team that has arguably the best defensive line in the sport.

Last season, Colin Simmons finished with 2.5 sacks against an Oklahoma offensive line that was performing better at that point in the season than the 2026 version. Now, Simmons is coming off a 5.5-sack game against Tennessee, looking to keep his momentum going and keep the Horns undefeated.

Following along for live updates, and the box score below after kick off.

Texas vs. OU Live Update and Box Score

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter TOTAL Texas Oklahoma

1st Quarter

Oklahoma started with the ball offensively, and it immediately became the Colin Simmons show for the Longhorns. Simmons stripped Mateer on a third down pass, getting the sack. The Sooners recovered the ball, but were forced to punt.

change of possession

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