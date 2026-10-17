It Is Time For Texas To Have An Uncomfortable Conversation About Arch Manning

Since the end of the fourth quarter of the Ohio State game in Knoxville, the Texas Longhorns offense has been broken.

Each and every week, it has seemed to regress in one way or another.

Against UTSA in Week 3, the offense was sloppy.

Against the Volunteers, the offense could not protect Arch Manning, or run the football effectively. Against the Sooners, turnovers and inconsistencies plagued the passing game.

On Saturday against the Florida Gators, the passing game looked as bad as it has ever been under Steve Sarkisian.

That all resulted in a 27-24 loss; the team's second in a row.

Right now, it is pointing to one player, and it might finally be time to have an uncomfortable conversation.

Is it time for the Texas Longhorns to move on from Arch Manning?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Its a conversation that has the potential to be very infammatory, but it is still one that begs consideration.

Sarkisian was asked about it after the game, he didn't rule out the idea of making a change.

"We didn't play very good football, and everything is going to be evaluated," Sarkisian said when asked about making a change at the position.

So, according to Sarkisian, at least on the face of his statement, it is not out of the question.

Manning has been in the system for four years now. At times, he has looked like perhaps the most talented quarterback in the country.

Insane arm talent, lightning quicklegs, and the 'Manning pedigree'.

He has all the tools in the world to be successful and be successful in this offense as it is designed and being called.

And yet, through 21 games a starter, he has seemingly regressed. It has gotten so bad, that Manning has had two turnovers on the final drive of Texas' last two outings that have lost them the game.

How bad has Manning been?

Manning was dreadful against UTSA, completing 50 percent of his passes. Against Tennessee, he was very pedestrian, completing 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards with an interception. In the Oklahoma game, Manning threw for 260 yards and three scores, with two critical interceptions that cost the Longhorns the game.

Now against the Gators, Manning once again struggled to complete balls down field. Until the second to last drive, Manning had just over yards passing, with no touchdowns, and it took a 62-yard prayer to Emmett Mosely to inflate his total.

Against a team like Florida, that just isn't good enough.

Florida came into the game ranked as the 131st pass defense in the country. The unit had been carved up by Missouri, South Carolina and Ole Miss in previous weeks.

Manning hit Coleman for a score a couple of plays later, but on the next drive, things blew up once again, thanks to a catastrophic Manning fumble.

If Texas is going to have any hope whatsoever of recovering to make a College Football Playoff run, something needs to change on offense. Because what is happening right now, particularly with Manning, is simply not working.

The unit had a bit of an excuse through the first five games of the season considering they played three top five defenses.

But after facing an abysmal Florida unit and having the same issues, that excuse goes out the window.

You have perhaps the most talented group of skill position players in the entire country, and Manning simply cannot get the ball to those players.

Its inexcusable, to say the least.

Obviously, Sarkisian's play calling will also come into question, as it has for the last two seasons.

But when you go back and watch the tape, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Sarkisian and his play calling are not actually the problem with this offense at the moment.

At least not its biggest problem.

So what has gone wrong?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to throw a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the offensive line has been struggling in recent weeks, and yes - as Sarkisian noted - the receivers have also not been running routes to the best of their ability.

But at the end of the day, Manning has had plenty of opportunities to make plays, and he has been unable to do so.

What is even more mind-boggling, is that we saw manning play up to his ability in the few games of the season, and it has seemingly just disappeared.

There are times this year when Manning has made plays that make him look like a first round pick. But more often than not, he has looked like a player who needs to come back to school for another season.

Which, on the face of it, considering its four years into his career in the same offensive system, seems hard to believe.

Perhaps the issue is that Manning has lost the ability to play with authority. In 2025, Manning took risks; he pushed the ball downfield, and he made plays. He also utilized his legs to great effect. In 2026, it seems as though he is hesitant to make those same plays.

It is almost as though, to make a baseball analogy, Manning has the yips, and that is a hard thing to overcome at this level.

Manning said after the game that he has not lost confidence, and prides himself on that aspect of game.

It also doesn't mean he can't get better. We saw Manning make improvements last season and become an elite playmaker.

But through six games, and the Longhorns now sitting at 4-2, and Manning has been directly responsible for both of those losses with the interceptions against Oklahoma and the fumble on the final drive against the Gators.

What options does Texas have?

Texas has yet to make the decision to bench Manning.

As we said, however, it appears Sarkisian is taking the idea into consideration, though.

So if indeed he does make what could only be described as a monumental decision, there are two different options the Longhorns could consider.

The first, and most obvious choice would be backup KJ Lacey. Lacey has looked good in his limited opportunities, and put up video game numbers in high school at Saraland (AL).

His skillset has been compared to that of former Heisman winner Bryce Young, and he does have a great undestanding of the offense. He has a quick release, he is accurate, and he moves well with his legs both inside and outside the pocket.

The other, and much less likely option in my opinion, would be that of five-star Dia Bell. Bell was one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school last season.

As a passer Bell has argubaly the most arm talented in the Longhorns locker room. He can layer throws, throw with touch, zip, and launch the ball downfield with ease and accuracy.

The rub on Bell is that he is young, and he is probably not quite ready for the spotlight, given his familiarity with the offense.

In other words, if the Longhorns do make a change - and that's a very big if - Lacey is likely going to be the guy.

No decision has been made... yet

It cannot be overstated enough that the decision to go in a different direction at quarterback.

As we write this, Manning still has the keys to the offense.

But for how long?

If Manning starts next week against Ole Miss - a game that could very well be an offensive track meet - and he struggles, the noise is going to get unbearable, and Sarkisian may be forced to make the change to simply try to save his season.

That decision would not come lightly, either.

Sarkisian is under an crushing amount of pressure with Manning as his quarterback. Its clichè to say, but if Manning didn't have the name on the back of his jersey, it is quite possible this decision would have already been made.

The Manning family name provides that pressure. His five-star No. 1 rating only enhances that pressure.

Suffice it to say, Sarkisian is an quite the unenviable position.

But Texas football is more than just one name and one player, and if Texas is going to reach the lofty heights that it garnered in the off season, something must change.

And that something might be Manning.

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