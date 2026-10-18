If Texas Is Going to Bench Arch Manning It Has to Happen Now

Following a profoundly disappointing 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have a very difficult decision ahead of them.

Do the Longhorns stick with Arch Manning? Or bench him in favor of backup KJ Lacey, in hopes of providing a spark to the offense and saving their season?

it is certainly an unenviable position for Sarkisian to be in, but it comes after five weeks of subpar and inconsistent quarterback play from Manning - quarterback play that has helped put the Texas season on the brink of collapse.

So if Sarkisian is going to make the change to Lacey, it has to come now.

Why Texas Needs Make the Change Now

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have already covered why Texas has to have the conversation about making a change from Manning in great detail.

But the conversation also falls at a critical time of the season.

Texas is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels and star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Saturday. The week after that, the Longhorns host Mississippi State and another star QB, Kamario Taylor. Those are both games in which they will have to be at the top of their game offensively to have a win.

But they are also games in which the Longhorns will be facing two defenses that give them their only real chance to break in a new quarterback for the rest of the year.

The Rebels currently rank 104th in the country in pass defense and 108th in total defense. They also have just 11 sacks this season, which ranks 90th in the nation, and do not excel at forcing turnovers with just seven on the year - four of which came in one game against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, rank 127th against the pass, 98th in total defense, and have forced just five turnovers this season.

More importantly, both games are at home, and it would give the Longhorns a chance to get their new QB comfortable against mediocre defenses, rather than throwing him to the wolves on the road against Missouri and LSU - each of whom have exceptional defenses in one way or another.

Of course, in the end, that would all come down to Lacey's ability to handle the moment. After all, having to outduel Chambliss and Taylor - especially in back-to-back weeks - is as tall a task as they come.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, evidence would suggest Lacey could help this offense improve for a variety of reasons.

Why KJ Lacey Can Be Successful

The first and most logical reason it can work is that it forces Sarkisian to simplify the offense.

This means getting the ball out of Lacey's hands quickly and into the hands of his playmakers on the outside. It also means more RPO, which is right in Lacey's wheelhouse.

Lacey has always been regarded as a lightning-fast-decision-maker. He is naturally adept at getting the ball out quickly and getting into a rhythm with his receivers.

He has the arm talent to create his own throwing windows by either layering the football into a soft spot or by firing it into a tight window - even in the face of pressure. He has also shown great ball placement and accuracy. Whether it is on a back-shoulder fade, slants, or screens.

He has also shown great ball placement and accuracy. Whether it is on a back-shoulder fade, slants, or screens.

All of that was on display against Texas State in the season opener.

So proud of my guy KJ Lacey‼️ Always ready💯 The moment is never too big💫@kjlacey9 💪🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/o5nd4Q4Znd — Karle Lacey (@karle_lacey) September 7, 2026

And then there is this throw he made this past spring, as captured by OrangeBloods.

What a Throw from KJ Lacey to Daylan McCutcheon! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/MxzjD31Q56 — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) April 18, 2026

To make a basketball analogy, he can be a true point guard of the Longhorns offense, distributing the ball to the playmakers on the outside, with consistency, rather than relying on explosive plays and haymakers.

In other words, Lacey would be something like a Chris Paul, with Manning being more akin to a Russell Westbrook... supremely talented and explosive, but also at times immeasurably frustrating to watch.

And perhaps that is exactly what the Longhorns offense needs right now.

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