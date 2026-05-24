The Texas Longhorns are focused on returning a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years, but that doesn't mean recruiting isn't also on their minds.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke are aiming to add to their current 2027 recruiting class in a big way, and now they have made the top-10 for one of the most sought-after running backs in the cycle.

Landen Williams-Callis, an elite running back from the Lone Star State, has narrowed his list down with the Longhorns making the cut. What makes him such a high-value recruit, and could the Longhorns land him?

What Makes Williams-Callis Elite?

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Williams-Callis is one of the most sought-after running backs in the entire country, and it's no secret as to why. He ranks as the No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 45 prospect in the class. Despite standing at 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, he plays way larger than his size would suggest.

He is a high-volume running back who is durable despite his frame and has elite speed that makes him explosive and tough to bring down in the open field. His acceleration alone is enough to propel him through holes created along the offensive line and turn a minimal gain into something larger.

Perhaps more importantly, he has the production to back up the hype. He has run a recorded 10.65-second 100-meter dash, and that speed has carried over to the football field. Over his three seasons at Richmond Randle High School, he has produced video game-like numbers. racking up 7,554 yards and 133 touchdowns

What Are the Longhorns ' Odds to Land Him?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Williams-Callis has a lot of elite schools after him, and the Longhorns made the top-10, but there are plenty of other schools in the running, including the Florida State Seminoles, Houston Cougars, Indiana Hoosiers, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs, and the Texas A&M Aggies

NEWS: Elite 2027 RB Landen Williams-Callis is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 3 RB in the 2027 Class has rushed for 7,554 yards and 133 TDs through 3 seasonshttps://t.co/oRJ3iSgazN pic.twitter.com/mITGRuKbg5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2026

For Sarkisian and his staff, landing Williams-Callis is a priority, but they don't sit as the favorites in this one, as that title goes to their biggest rivals, the Aggies. With that said, though, the Longhorns have been able to remain in constant contact with him, and will host him for his last official visit on June 19, and if they can execute that, they could see a bump in their chances.

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