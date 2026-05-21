3 Key Names to Know For The Texas Longhorns in 2028 Recruiting Cycle

The Texas Longhorns are fully locked in on the upcoming season in what will shape up to be a critical year for head coach Steve Sarkisian after loading the roster up with talent during the offseason.

Despite that focus, and a high-octane recruiting pitch for the 2027 class, the Longhorns and Sarkisian are also needing to think big-picture as well. Establishing an early foot-in-the-door for the 2028 class is more important than ever, as falling behind will make a significant difference.

So who are some early names to know that could be priority targets for the Longhorns in the class?

Micah Rhodes - RB

Top Running Back Recruit Micah Rhodes at a Texas Longhorns football camp | Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) on X

Rhodes is one of the most impressive players in the class, coming in as the No. 6 running back in the cycle. He runs downhill with authority, and has elite speed that gives him the ability to be one broken tackle away from a touchdown.

Rhodes was locked in with the Oklahoma Sooners, but a coaching change caused him to decommit, opening the door for the Longhorns to land the highly-touted in-state prospect. He spoke with the Texas Longhorns On SI two months ago and he called the program a major player in his recruitment.

Austin Attalah - OT

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Attalah was a heavy riser in the new recruiting rankings, and now comes in as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class. Standing at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, he has a projectible frame for the next level, with elite strength and footwork to make him a top prospect and one of the most critical positions on the field.

When I spoke with him after he received an offer from the Longhorns, Attalah said it meant the world to him, and the Longhorns were in his list of top schools. Other coveted programs will be after the California native, but the Longhorns are one of his top schools, and they are making him a priority in the cycle.

Kendrick Harris - IOL

Texas Longhorns Coach KJ Flood with Kendrick Harris | Kendrick Harris (@kenwyane) on X

Another high-end prospect that the Longhorns are targeting. Harris comes in as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, and a top-25 prospect in the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, he is a big bodied offensive lineman who can play anywhere in the interior at a high level.

When Harris spoke with the Texas Longhorns On SI, he raved about the coaches and the culture of the program, which one of the leading reasons they were high on his list. He's another in-state prospect that the Longhorns have already made a sizeable impression with, and will be a priority for the cycle.

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