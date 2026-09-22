Texas-Tennessee Already Has a Built-In Manning Storyline

The Texas Longhorns are 3-0 this season and with the best win in college football under the program's belt, kick-start into conference play for the first road test of the season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian will travel to Knoxville as his No. 1-ranked team is set for another top-25 showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers, marking the first time the two programs will face off against one another under the SEC banner.

However, while it might be the first time the two meet for a conference matchup, the storyline between the two extends to nearly 30 years, since Arch Manning's uncle, Peyton, was the flagship quarterback for Rocky Top.

Family Bond is Strong

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Manning family pedigree is no secret, and while the Longhorns signal-caller is the next generation, his father Cooper, and his uncles Peyton and Eli trailblazed the path ahead for him.

His uncle, Peyton, is no stranger to orange, though it's Tennessee orange he often dawns, rather than the burnt orange his nephew wears every Saturday in Austin now. With his Volunteers facing off against the Longhorns and his nephew is Neland Stadium this weekend, he knows who he will be cheering for when his past meets his present.

“One of the kids was asking me earlier who I was going to go for, so I said, ‘Who do you think?’ He said, when asked if he would go for his school over his relative. I said, ‘you and I are different,'” Manning said this summer as the annual "Manning Passing Academy".

Manning is a Volunteer legend. He finished with 11,201 passing yards in his illustrious college career, becoming the fourth college quarterback to reach that mark at the time. His 1997 senior season was his best yet, taking home the Maxwell Award as the nation's most outstanding player, the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

On top of all that, he was named an All-American for his efforts that season, and would eventually become the No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection that offseason. His nephew also has projections to be selected at that spot as well.

The two work closely in the summer for the Manning Passing Academy, and while Arch will be taking on his uncle's Alma Mater this weekend, he will still be in his corner cheering for him to win.

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