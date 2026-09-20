The Biggest Concern Texas Longhorns Can't Ignore After Defeating UTSA

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 30-6 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Texas led from start to finish and will remain the No. 1 team in the country as they begin SEC play against Tennessee next weekend.

The score may indicate that the Longhorns won comfortably, but that wasn't the case. While UTSA's offense struggled, they hung around until the fourth quarter. Texas has a concern it can't ignore.

Another Inconsistent Offensive Performance

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an impressive fourth-quarter performance against Ohio State, the Longhorns offense sustained that momentum over their first three drives on Saturday.

It took four plays for Texas to strike first. Arch Manning completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman. On their second possession, a 13-play drive resulted in a field goal, and Coleman eventually scored his second touchdown on their third drive.

After that, the Longhorns punted three times, turned it over on downs twice, kicked two field goals, and scored a touchdown. Manning got off to a fantastic start, but he was inefficient the rest of the night. Steve Sarkisian said the game flow may have interrupted the offense's momentum.

"I just felt like offensively we started off in a pretty good groove, and then it was just kind of a choppy game," Sarkisian said. " ... The flow of the game just could never really get going for us offensively."

Manning used his legs frequently, running nine times for 50 yards. But the Longhorns quarterback took unnecessary hits multiple times. If they were playing a high-stakes game, that would be acceptable, but against an inferior opponent, Sarkisian would like for his QB to be careful.

“I felt like Arch kind of fell in love with his legs a little bit tonight," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. " … We want him to use his legs when he can. But ideally, we're in rhythm in the passing game when the ball's coming out, and we're calling things where he can get completions. … I don't ever want to take his stinger. That's part of his game for sure, and it's a heck of a weapon when you have to defend him in his legs, run the ball. I just don't want that to be his first and second option.”

Texas struggled through the first three quarters against Ohio State, and some of those inconsistencies showed up against UTSA. The defense has been unstoppable so far, but the offense will have to improve if the Longhorns want to achieve their goals.

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