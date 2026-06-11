Texas vs. Florida: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The upcoming game against the Florida Gators will be yet another redemption match for the Texas Longhorns, in which they seek to finally win against the teams that prevented them from post-season playoff runs in the 2025-26 season.

The Gators, traveling to Austin to play the Longhorns on their home turf, are now an even better team than the last season squad that squelched Texas in Gainesville to squander the Longhorns' hopes of a second year of SEC domination. Florida won't submit without a fight, especially when holding on to the hope of improving to a nine-win season compared to last year's 4-8 record.

These three player matches will be critical in deciding who takes home the week six win.

QB Arch Manning vs. LB Myles Graham

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws under pressure from Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham (5) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning's downfall against the Gators last season can largely be credited to Florida linebacker Myles Graham, who will be returning in 2026, hoping for more action against Manning.

Graham never fully brought down Manning by himself, with credit for the six sacks spread across multiple front-line defenders. However, Graham was responsible for collapsing the pocket on nearly all of those plays, as well as five total tackles to assist in shutting down offensive production.

Florida's win against Texas was largely due to better performance in the trenches, with the Gators' defensive line stopping movement past the line of scrimmage. Graham's play will be pivotal in stopping Manning again, and Manning, in turn, will be given a second chance to prevail against Florida's interior defense.

WR Cam Coleman vs. RCB Dijon Johnson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Cam Coleman is expected to be the highlight of Texas' group of offensive playmakers brought in from the transfer portal, as long as he turns potential into production. Competing against Florida's secondary will give Coleman the opportunity to show off the route-running skills that are ranked so highly on his resume.

Coleman will likely be facing off against cornerback Dijon Johnson, one of the more experienced returners on Florida's secondary.

Johnson didn't have much of an impact with Florida last season, and didn't see the field against the Longhorns. The corner is expected to have a break-out season in 2026, especially after an interception against LSU and a pass break-up against national runner-up Miami. A lockdown performance against Coleman could put Johnson's name on the map in terms of talented SEC corners.

DB Jelani McDonald vs. WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) runs with the ball after a catch while Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald will be the next in line to step up after the departures of multiple secondary veterans after the 2025-26 season.

McDonald, who played a pivotal role in downfield coverage last season, should be prepared for that task. Aided by other experienced secondary members, like defensive back Xavier Filsaime and star Graceson Littleton, McDonald will be leading the charge against a talented Florida receiving room.

McDonald can be expected to face off against Florida's shiniest new playmaker, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.

The transfer from Auburn was one of the most sought-after receivers in the portal, despite his production dipping slightly with the Tigers. Paired with other receivers like Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, the Gators have one of the most explosive and versatile receiving rooms in the SEC.

McDonald gained some experience against Florida last year, especially in his attempts to defend against Wilson — which proved futile, as Wilson made Florida program history with his first career touchdown within his first career start. Under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's scheme, however, McDonald should be fast, physical, and aggressive when protecting the end zone from the Gators' downfield threats.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.