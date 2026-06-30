How Much of a Threat is LSU to Texas in 2026?

The LSU Tigers enter the 2026 season in a position that feels peculiarly similar to that of the Texas Longhorns.

That is, to say, a team heralding insurmountable expectations while being deemed talented enough to contend, or even win, a national title.

And why couldn’t they? The Tigers have the new, high-profile head coach in Lane Kiffin and the billion-dollar roster to do so. Highly respected defensive coordinator Blake Baker stuck around and should field an elite defense, while Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt will look to lead a newly revamped offense.

Meanwhile, Texas brings back Arch Manning, plenty of offensive talent to support him and a defense capable of ruling the SEC.

However, those same strengths that make LSU a College Football Playoff contender are also what could derail Texas’ season when the Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers on Nov. 14.

LSU Has the Talent to Challenge Anyone

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas faces no shortage of difficult matchups in 2026, traveling to Tennessee and Texas A&M, while also hosting Florida and Ole Miss. Not to mention, Ohio State should serve as a jarring early-season test.

Yet, LSU could be a different beast.

At least, depending on how well the Kiffin experiment goes.

Kiffin's move to LSU undoubtedly helped establish the program as a prime transfer destination as the Tigers assembled the No. 1 transfer class in the nation, according to Rivals.

So by those standards, the Tigers have assembled one of the nation's most talented rosters.

Retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker was one of LSU's biggest offseason victories. Baker remains one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, and LSU surrounded him with no shortage of transfer talent. Edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss) and Jordan Ross (Tennessee), defensive tackle Malik Blocton (Auburn), linebacker TJ Dottery (Ole Miss) and safety Ty Benefield (Boise State) headline a revamped defense that has "dominant" written all over it.

Meanwhile, the offense carries just as much upside.

Kiffin wasted no time rebuilding around Sam Leavitt, completely overhauling the receiving corps by adding explosive receivers Eugene Wilson III (Florida), Jackson Brown (Hawaii), Tre' Brown III (Old Dominion) Winston Watkins (Ole Miss), and Jayce Brown (Kansas State).

The explosive potential is all there, and Kiffin has the offensive mind to bring it to fruition. All that is left is to see if all that work truly amounts to anything.

But if it does, LSU possesses enough talent to beat virtually anyone on its schedule, including Texas.

The Longhorns should expect to have their hands full.

By the time Texas visits Baton Rouge, the Tigers may have developed into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. And if Texas remains in the same boat, we could have a matchup worth every bit of preseason hype.

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