There is One Silver Lining in Texas Facing Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns were dealt a blow over the weekend as they found out that they will not be making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year. With a 9-3 record, the Longhorns were not able to put together a good enough resume according to the committee and were the third team left out of the playoff.

With missing out on the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns found out their final game of the 2025 season will be in a bowl game, pinning No. 13 Texas against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL., on New Year's Eve.

While Texas may be disappointed in missing out on the chance to play for a national championship, the bowl game environment will provide an opportunity for one group of Longhorns to get valuable reps.

Who Benefits the Most from the Citrus Bowl?

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs for yards past Sam Houston Bearkats defensive lineman Darius Jackson (90) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Sunday, right after the Longhorns found out that they missed the playoffs, Steve Sarkisian spoke at a media availability to give his thoughts about being left out of the postseason and on the upcoming battle against the Wolverines. Sarkisian pointed out that the bowl game will be a great opportunity for some of the younger players on the roster.

"For the younger players to get such a quality opponent in such a great bowl game, I think, is going to be a great experience for them," Sarkisian said. "That hopefully, you know what, next year, the goal is to be in the playoffs, but, if we're not going to be in the playoffs, let's be in the game that's closest to the playoffs that gives enough feel and energy and competitive spirit so they have an idea of what they can look forward to next December."

With likely opt-outs due to some of the Longhorns players making their decisions between returning for another year or going to the NFL Draft, and the Longhorns giving others short playing time, not wanting any injuries to happen in a bowl game, some of the younger Longhorns on the roster may get extended play time.

Offensively, one of the biggest position groups to have some younger faces rotating in against Michigan will be the wide receiver room. The Longhorns' two five-star freshmen in Kaliq Lockett, who saw action in four games this season, recording three receptions for 12 yards, and Jaime Ffrench, who made three appearances throughout the year, making one reception for six yards, should get more reps in the bowl game.

Additionally, the Longhorns should get an extended look at freshman quarterback KJ Lacey, who, while he is behind starter Arch Manning and backup Matthew Caldwell, Texas may look to try and not play Manning long in the game and look to split the game time between Caldwell and Lacey.

Turning to the defensive side of the ball, the Longhorns could see plenty of new faces in the Citrus Bowl, depending on the availability of some of their veteran players. Guys like Justus Terry and Lance Jackson, who saw plenty of game time during the season, may get an enhanced role when facing Michigan, or a player like linebacker Elijah Barnes, who saw the field in just three games, should gain more reps.