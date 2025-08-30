Texas vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Live In-Game Updates
The day has finally come.
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are set to kick off their 2025 season against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, at 11 a.m. CST.
This College Football Playoff semifinal rematch gives the Longhorns a chance to redeem themselves against the Buckeyes and set the tone for the challenging season ahead.
Quarterback Arch Manning has officially taken the reins, and this game marks his first opportunity to build his legacy as a starter. The stakes are high at Ohio Stadium, and a victory for the Longhorns could propel them into what has the potential to be a season for the history books.
The Buckeyes and the Longhorns are set to deploy two of the nation’s most highly regarded defenses, and only the action that occurs within the next four quarters could reveal which team possesses more talent and drive.
Follow along below for live in-game updates and highlights after kickoff:
FIRST QUARTER
The Texas Longhorns received the ball first on offense, and Manning and his offense relied heavily on running back CJ Baxter throughout the drive. His longest carry, with the exception of his initial kick return, resulted in a 14-yard gain and a Texas first down. The Longhorns went for it twice on fourth down, converting the first time but coming up short the second and giving the Buckeyes the ball.
change of possession
The Buckeyes started with three unsuccessful rushing attempts at earning a first down, and an incomplete pass from quarterback Julian Sayin on fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs.
change of possession