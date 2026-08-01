One 2026 Texas Opponent is Most Excited for Their Matchup with the Longhorns

The month of August has arrived, which means in one month, the Texas Longhorns will have their first game of the season.

The final preparations are being made for what could be a special season in Austin. But nothing special can be achieved without facing a hard road. The Longhorns learned that in 2025.

Playing in the SEC is like being in a fight every week. The Longhorns also have a major non-conference battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes once again this season.

Recently, Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was asked to circle the game he was most excited for this season. Smith chose the Buckeyes' road trip to Texas.

A Primetime Showdown

We asked Jeremiah Smith to circle the thing he's most excited for on the @OhioStateFB schedule this season...



He circled the Texas game. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yq6nNuLO0n — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 31, 2026

Smith said he's excited to play at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium because of what he has heard about the atmosphere at the stadium. The Buckeyes star even said it might be louder in Austin than at the "Horseshoe" in Columbus.

One thing is for certain: the atmosphere is going to be on another level when the Buckeyes visit Austin on September 12th.

This will be a chance for the Longhorns to get some revenge on the Buckeyes, as the battle between the two programs last season changed the trajectory of the Texas season.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are going to be some similarities to the game this season compared to last year. In 2025, the Longhorns were walking into Columbus as the kings of the preseason.

It was a game where many felt like Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning would explode on the scene, and the team would plant their flag as one of the top programs in the country.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it was a different story when the final second ticked off the clock in Columbus. The Buckeyes won a tightly contested 14-7 defensive slugfest. The game proved that the Longhorns were not going to be given anything during the season.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the expectations are high once again this season, this is a different Longhorns team coming into 2026.

This team is a year older, a year wiser. The high expectations shouldn't be a surprise, and players like Manning and Colin Simmons seem to be more comfortable heading into the season.

Smith may be excited to play the Longhorns this season, but the Longhorns have different reasons as to why they are ready for the Buckeyes to come to town. This game should be a classic in Austin.

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