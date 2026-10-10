Texas vs Oklahoma Final Injury Report Includes Major Red River Absences

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are heading up to Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries have been a notable storyline ahead of kickoff, though for different reasons on each side.

The latest Texas-Oklahoma injury report was released Friday night and sheds light on where things stand for both teams.

Texas Longhorns Looking Healthier

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sings “The Eyes of Texas” with his team after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns clearly got healthier over the bye week.

Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry started out the week as doubtful but remains questionable for a second straight day. It remains unclear if he will play Saturday. It's likely he will have to test out his foot injury in warmups before the training staff makes a final decision.

The most notable absence for Texas is offensive lineman Jordan Coleman, who has been used in jumbo packages this season, particualry in the win over Ohio State when he helped block for both of Hollywood Smothers' fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Aside from that, wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and Zion Williams are also out, but wouldn't have seen much playing time anyways against Oklahoma, barring a massive blowout.

Oklahoma Dealing With Multiple Notable Absences

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Texas' health is trending up, the same can't be said for the Sooners.

Oklahoma will officially be without offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who has missed the past three games due to a shoulder injury.

The Sooners also will be without star linebacker Taylor Heim once again, as he faces a lengthy absence after suffering a knee injury during spring ball.

On top of that, starting defensive back Eli Bowen was added to the injury report on Friday night and is listed as questionable.

This a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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