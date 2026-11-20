The Texas Longhorns have already dealt with enough injury issues this season.

Now, following Saturday's dramatic win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Texas is being faced with more injury questions before hosting Arkansas on Senior Day.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons and cornerback Warren Roberson both popped up on the initial injury report as questionable for the contest. Their status remained the same on Th

However, a new name showed up on the report, as Texas offensive line Laurence Seymore is now questionable for Saturday's matchup with Arkansas. One of the players that could walk during the team's Senior Day festivities, Seymore now faces uncertainty about whether or not he'll play against the Razorbacks.

Why Any Laurence Seymore Injury is Bigger Than Texas Fans Realize

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Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seymore was viewed as the likely starter at left guard headed into fall camp but Dylan Sikorski impressed the coaching staff and took over the job permanently after an impressive performance in the win over Ohio State.

That said, Seymore remains a valuable depth piece for Texas. Any injury for him, regardless of severity, is worth monitoring as the Longhorns look to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If Sikorski or Brandon Baker were to go down, Seymore would need to step into the starting lineup. If he's already out, it would leave the Longhorns thin at either guard spot.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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