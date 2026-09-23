SI’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Includes Seven QBs in the First Round

Top 50 draft prospects | QB tiers | WR tiers

The 2027 NFL draft will likely be loaded with talented quarterbacks , but at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut No. 1 signal-caller like there was in the ’24 draft.

Six quarterbacks were taken in the first round that year, but there was no debate about who was going first to Chicago. I don’t think there’s a Caleb Williams in next year’s class with how inconsistent Arch Manning and Dante Moore have been to start the year.

However, that has opened the door for other quarterbacks to shoot up the draft projections. There’s now a real chance Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss could go on Day 1 despite concerns about his lack of size (6'0", 205 pounds) for the position. This is starting to remind me of when Baker Mayfield came out of nowhere to be the first quarterback taken in 2018, ahead of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen.

I’ll pump the brakes a bit on Chambliss, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the ultra-confident playmaker who has the Rebels at 3–0 to open the season.

Speaking of seizing the opportunity, perhaps Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith can become the first player at his position to be taken No. 1 since Keyshawn Johnson landed with the Jets in 1996.

We’re only through two games of the 2026 NFL season, but we already have some idea of how April’s draft could play out. Let’s get to my mock draft 2.0.

Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.com .

1. Houston Texans (0–2): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Houston passing on a quarterback in this scenario isn’t really a testament to C.J. Stroud being the long-term answer at the position. This is more about the lack of an Andrew Luck–like QB prospect in this class and Smith truly being a once-in-a-generation player. Smith is the kind of player who can help a quarterback such as Stroud find consistency and elevate his game. He’s a 6'3", 223-pound menace downfield with a rare combination of size and speed. Smith has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones—he’s that good.

2. New York Jets (1–1): Arch Manning, QB, Texas (from Indianapolis)

By now, you would have liked to have seen more consistency with Manning’s passing mechanics. He’s still missing throws and struggling to find his footing in the pocket. However, what Manning did in the second half in the victory over Ohio State is why it will be difficult for a team picking this high to pass on his upside. I don’t know whether the Jets are the right organization to unlock Manning’s potential, but, hey, we do know the Manning family doesn’t mind the New York market (in case you’re thinking about the Eli Manning and Chargers situation here ). Arch Manning is 6'4", 222 pounds, and possesses a strong arm and enough mobility to extend plays.

3. Atlanta Falcons (0–2): Dante Moore, QB, Oregon (projected trade with Tennessee)

Moore has also had his fair share of ups and downs through three games of the college football season. He had a poor performance in the loss against Oklahoma State, but made a handful of “wow” throws in the comeback victory over Boise State. Still, a team like the Falcons would jump at the opportunity to develop the 6'3", 220-pound signal-caller. It doesn’t seem this new regime in Atlanta is high on Michael Penix Jr., whom a different front office selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, so I have a projected trade up into the top three.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0–2): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Mensah is closing the gap on Manning and Moore because of how polished he is as a passer. With his new surroundings in Miami, the 6'3", 205-pound Duke transfer has 11 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing a sizzling 89.9% of his passes. He’ll need to prove it against better competition when the College Football Playoff rolls around. Still, at the moment, teams with mid-tier quarterbacks might be willing to ditch their current starter for Mensah and his pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, it hasn’t been the best start for Mayfield since his new contract extension .

5. Tennessee Titans (0–2): Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina (projected trade with Atlanta)

The Titans drop down a bit after the trade with the Falcons, but still land a blue-chip prospect with three quarterbacks going in the top four. There was some doubt about whether Stewart should be the highest-rated defender in this class after missing the first two games due to a back injury. However, it didn’t take long for Stewart to display his high upside in his return against Mississippi State last week. He has the ideal size at 6'5", 250 pounds, and elite athleticism to explode off the line of scrimmage. Cam Ward still has plenty to prove as a quarterback, but this is more about Stewart’s potential, and coach Robert Saleh rarely passes on edge rushers of this caliber.

6. Washington Commanders (0–2): Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

The 6'3", 246-pound Simmons might not have the upside that Stewart displays, but he’s a safe top-10 prospect who consistently delivers. He was one of the better players on the field during the star-studded affair between Texas and Ohio State. His high motor and athleticism are exactly what the Commanders need on the opposite side of Odafe Oweh. Simmons has two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss through three games this season.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (0–2): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

I’m not here to start another Justin Herbert debate. He, obviously, needs to play better, and he could do that by getting better weapons. (See what I did there?) Becker has been the breakout star of the young college football season. Initially, I was hesitant to go all in on Becker despite all of the positive intel I received on him before the season. I needed to see it again after his sensational playoff performances that came out of nowhere last season. After three games, I’m sold on the 6'4", 209-pound Becker, who can do it all with his high-level route running and reliable hands. He already has a whopping six touchdown receptions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns against LSU and his former coach Lane Kiffin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Miami Dolphins (0–2): Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

I’m one of the many doubters Chambliss has proved wrong on his unique college football path, which started at the Division II level while playing for Ferris State. Some doubted Chambliss as a strong prospect because he lacks size. But he doesn’t play small and has plenty of arm strength to warrant being a top-10 pick. As we know, being the best quarterback in college football doesn’t necessarily mean that player will go on to be a star in the NFL. Still, it’s time we start viewing Chambliss in the same light as Moore and Manning after signature wins over Louisville and LSU.

9. Baltimore Ravens (1–1): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore would be a steal here for the Ravens. He’s a prospect who likely will become a shutdown corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore also has a nose for the ball after recording five interceptions in 2025. Teams haven’t targeted much of his side of the field through three games this season. A few blue-chip prospects, like Moore, will likely be available after the top six picks if all the prominent quarterbacks do well this season and get picked early.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr would become the sixth quarterback drafted by the Browns in the first round. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Cleveland Browns (1–1): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr has quietly put up stellar numbers while most of the spotlight has been on the first four quarterbacks selected in this mock draft. However, similar to Mensah, Carr will need to prove it when the schedule gets tougher later in the season. Still, it’s hard not to be impressed with the 6'2", 215-pound signal-caller, who has shown strong command as a pocket passer. Beating the Buccaneers hurt the Browns’ chances of landing a top-five pick, but there’s plenty of talented quarterbacks to take a chance on in this loaded class.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (1–1): Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Yes, the Steelers have already invested plenty at wide receiver, trading for DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Still, I keep thinking about Pittsburgh getting leapfrogged by Philadelphia for the right to select wide receiver Makai Lemon in the 2025 draft. The dynamic 6'3", 204-pound Coleman has all the traits of a friendly target. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Pittsburgh to load up on weapons with the likelihood of having a young quarterback next year once Aaron Rodgers retires. The Auburn transfer has 11 catches for 178 yards and four touchdowns this season.

12. New York Jets: Yhonzae Pierre, edge, Alabama (from Dallas)

There’s a noticeable drop-off at edge rusher after Stewart and Simmons, but I’m willing to bet that a handful of teams will be enamored with Pierre’s athleticism and 6'3", 251-pound frame. He might have been a first-round pick in 2026 had he declared for the draft, but he now has a chance to be a surefire Day 1 pick with a strong senior season. He has one sack, two tackles for loss and one interception return for a touchdown this season.

13. Dallas Cowboys (1–1): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss (from Green Bay)

The 6'3", 315-pound defensive enforcer was dominant in Ole Miss’s win over LSU and is well on his way to being the first interior defender taken in next year’s draft. His movement around blockers is uncommon for a player of his size. Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help.

14. New Orleans Saints (1–1): Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Ducks could have used Johnson in the loss to Oklahoma State. He hasn’t played since the season opener against Boise State, but in that game alone, he showed why scouts are fond of his skills as a pass catcher. The 6'5", 255-pound Johnson is a matchup nightmare with how he finds space on the field. Last year, he had 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

15. New York Giants (1–1): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

I’m not sure Goosby will be available this late, but this would be a huge addition for the Giants, who could use depth at tackle with the oft-injured Andrew Thomas. Goosby, who is 6'7" and 325 pounds, might be the best tackle prospect since Joe Alt in 2024. He plays with composure and has elite strength. He’s given Manning plenty of time to operate in Austin.

16. Chicago Bears (1–1): Kade Pieper, OL, Iowa

Pieper has plenty of versatility as an offensive lineman who can play guard and center. His ability to play multiple positions could make him the first interior offensive lineman taken off the board, but he offers so much more than positional flexibility. The 6'4", 298-pound Pieper has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game. Garrett Bradbury is more of a short-term answer at center in Chicago after the abrupt retirement of Drew Dalman.

17. Denver Broncos (1–1): Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Coach Sean Payton is known for taking chances on athletic, versatile playmakers. Green fits the bill at 6'7", 237 pounds, and his basketball background helps him come down with contested catches. Green had a scare last week when he went down against Ole Miss, but according to reports , he avoided tearing ligaments in his knee and might miss only a few weeks. He has 14 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown this season.

18. Arizona Cardinals (1–1): Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Seaton, who is 6'5", 307 pounds, is off to a strong start with the Tigers after playing 22 games at Colorado the prior two seasons. After shedding nearly 20 pounds, Seaton’s elite athleticism has been easy to spot on the field. He opened the season with a strong performance against Clemson edge rusher Will Heldt. Arizona has a hole at right tackle.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–1): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Baugh is the No. 1 running back on many notable big boards after quickly answering questions about whether he had enough “home-run” speed on his runs. Baugh had a momentum-changing 53-yard touchdown run in the victory over Auburn last week. He has the necessary size at 6'1" and 225 pounds to be a bell cow at the next level, and his physicality on the field results in many missed tackles. He also has a filthy juke move, which he broke down during our conversation .

20. Detroit Lions (1–1): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Lions are in desperate need of more help in the secondary. This unit got carved up by Tyler Shough and Josh Allen to start the season. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson can provide the much-needed help as a physical defender who welcomes man-to-man coverage. He might lack size, but makes up for it with his tenacity on the field.

21. Carolina Panthers (1–1): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

It probably feels like a never-ending rebuild for the Panthers’ defense. They opened the season by allowing 59 points to the Bears. Bolden can provide a roof against the pass, but he offers so much more as a versatile playmaker. It’s difficult to assume a safety will go in the first round because NFL teams rarely reach for players at the position. But the 6'0", 185-pound Bolden is worth a Day 1 pick.

Indiana's Nick Marsh is off to a strong start with 11 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

22. New York Jets: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

After getting Manning with the No. 2 pick, the Jets can add weapons for him with their bounty of picks in this draft. After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, Marsh has the size (6'3", 210 pounds) and skills to be one of the nation’s best perimeter receivers. Marsh is off to a strong start with 11 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets would be set at wide receiver with Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. and Marsh.

23. New England Patriots (1–1): Greg Johnson, G, Minnesota

The Patriots can continue building Drake Maye’s offensive line with Johnson, who might be the nation’s top guard. New England took a gamble on signing guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has dealt with plenty of injuries in his career. Johnson could be a plug-and-play starting guard for the next decade.

24. Cleveland Browns: Will Heldt, edge, Clemson (from L.A. Rams)

Cleveland needs more pass rushers after sending Myles Garrett to Los Angeles. Yes, the Browns got back Jared Verse in the trade, but he needs help on the opposite end. The 6'6", 260-pound Heldt has impressive strength and could develop into a consistent disrupter for opposing quarterbacks. He has 10 tackles and four sacks this season.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (2–0): Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

The Bengals’ defense seems to have finally turned a corner after giving the Buccaneers and Texans plenty of fits in the first two games. But they need more talent at inside linebacker. Brown is an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with his combination of power and size (6'2", 234 pounds). He has 12 tackles and one sack this season.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC (projected trade with Philadelphia)

The Eagles do the Steelers a solid here after swooping in on Lemon in April’s draft. The 6'4", 230-pound Maiava has ideal size, arm strength and his pinpoint accuracy (75.7% on his passes this season) makes him a safe bet to succeed at the next level. Maiava struggled at times against Rutgers last week, but had a blazing start in the first three games of the season.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (2–0): KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Duff has been a one-man show for the winless Scarlet Knights. He’s been unstoppable on slants, and his 50–50 balls might be more 80–20 for the 6'6", 225-pound playmaker. He has 24 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns. Duff would immediately become the Raiders’ No. 1 wide receiver as they turn the keys over to Fernando Mendoza.

28. San Francisco 49ers (2–0): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The 49ers have had somewhat of a revolving door next to Fred Warner, having gone back to Dre Greenlaw this season to be one of their starters. Cole can fill that void as an off-ball linebacker, with great instincts and enticing sideline-to-sideline speed. The 6'3", 234-pound Cole has six tackles and half a sack this season.

29. Minnesota Vikings (2–0): Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The Vikings could use an upgrade at running back. Aaron Jones will turn 32 in December and is getting the bulk of the carries this season with fellow veteran Jordan Mason on IR. The 5'11", 205-pound Lacy is a dangerous playmaker who possesses speed and quickness. He proved last year that he’s more than capable of being a three-down back, racking up 306 carries for 1,567 yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker showed his upside in a big win over Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

30. Cardinals: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State (projected trade with Buffalo)

This would be the perfect Day 1 for the Cardinals if they’re able to pair Seaton and Mestemaker. The 6'3", 215-pound Mestemaker is still viewed as a project, but coach Mike LaFleur has the option of starting Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck for another season while developing the talented Mestemaker. There’s still a strong chance that Mestemaker returns to college for another season, but he showed his high upside in an impressive win over Oregon. If he declares for the draft, a team will likely take a chance on him early. Also, that’s now seven QBs in this one-round mock.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (2–0): Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

The Chiefs are probably thinking they can’t trust left tackle Josh Simmons for the long term. The 2025 first-rounder has been in and out of the lineup for a multitude of reasons. He hasn’t played this season due to a back injury. Lauck excelled in pass protection during his first season as a starter in 2025. The 6'5", 315-pound Lauck has great strength, savvy hand movements and the edge to end plays.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Seattle is already stacked on the interior of its defensive line with Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams, but coach Mike Macdonald prioritizes his strengths. Additionally, it wouldn’t hurt to start thinking about Williams’s replacement, with him turning 33 next season. Moten, who is 6'3", 300 pounds, has the athleticism to be a run stopper and a productive pass rusher.