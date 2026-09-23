Texas vs. Tennessee: Which School Is The Real UT?

When Texas and Tennessee meet on Saturday, it will be the first time since 1969 that they’ve shared a football field. But beyond the matchup on the field, the meeting brings together two schools that have spent decades sharing more than just two letters.

Both are UT. Both wear orange and white. Both have used interlocking “UT” logos. Both have used a block “T.” And both have built traditions around their football teams running through a “T” before kickoff.

So, with the Longhorns heading into Knoxville, there’s no better time to settle the question: which school is the real UT?

Tennessee Has Seniority

Tennessee Volunteers helmet prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If this debate were solely decided on age, Tennessee would win in a heartbeat.

The University of Tennessee traces its history all the way back to 1794, when it was first established as Blount College. After multiple name changes throughout the years, it officially became the University of Tennessee in 1879.

Texas, meanwhile, had yet to open its doors.

The idea of a University of Texas had existed in the Texas Constitution since 1876, but the university itself did not open until 1883.

That gives Tennessee one undeniable edge: it was the University of Tennessee first.

But being first to the name and building the identity associated with it are two different things.

Texas Has a Case of Its Own

General view of the main building and the University of Texas tower. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take too long for Texas to establish some of the traditions that remain synonymous with the school today.

The school's two main colors — orange and white — first appeared at a baseball game in 1885, beginning a relationship that would eventually produce the iconic burnt orange.

Tennessee, on the other hand, traces its use of orange and white to 1891.

But the similarities between the two schools extend far beyond their colors.

Both have built identities around a block “T,” but once again, Texas got there first. While the Block T had already been used at Texas, Tennessee didn't introduce the mark that would eventually become its iconic Power T until 1964 under head coach Doug Dickey.

The interlocking “UT” is a little less clear. Both schools have used versions of the logo throughout their histories, with no concrete evidence establishing which school used it first.

Either way, both schools share that interlocked trademark, so let’s just go ahead and call it a wash.

But if the question is which school is the real UT, the comparison can't just be colors and logos. It must come back to why this argument has resurfaced in the lead-up to Saturday — football.

Tennessee's football history is nothing to scoff at. The Volunteers claim six national championships and 16 conference titles.

But Texas holds the advantage in several other major categories. The Longhorns have more all-time wins and 29 conference championships, along with four claimed national titles of their own.

And the gap becomes even clearer when looking at recent post-season success. Texas reached back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals in 2023 and 2024, while Tennessee's lone CFP appearance ended in the first round.

Texas also has something Tennessee doesn't: a national championship from this century.

For two schools whose identities are so closely tied to college football, the Longhorns’ résumé gives them another point in their favor.

So Which Is The UT?

Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has the easiest argument to make.

It was there first.

The school had already been called the University of Tennessee for four years by the time Texas opened its doors in 1883. There’s no getting around that history.

But seniority isn't everything.

Texas wore orange and white first. And on the football field, the Longhorns have more victories, more conference championships and more recent postseason success.

So when Texas walks into Neyland Stadium on Saturday, there will technically be two UTs on the field.

Tennessee can have seniority.

Texas is the UT.

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