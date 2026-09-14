Texas vs. UTSA: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Next Opponent

The Texas Longhorns pulled off a furious 20-point fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night.

One of the most highly anticipated games of the decade did not disappoint, despite the Buckeyes' thorough domination through three quarters. The final 12 minutes were highly entertaining as the Longhorns slowly crawled back.

Saturday's win catapulted Texas into the top spot in the latest AP Poll. This week, the Longhorns will host the UTSA Roadrunners at 8 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at Texas' next opponent.

UTSA in Review

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach: Jeff Traylor (7th season, 55-26 record)

Record: 2-0

The Roadrunners are 2-0 for the first time since 2021. Head coach Jeff Traylor has been a phenomenal hire, but UTSA is 1-11 against ranked opponents during Traylor's tenure.

They defeated UTRGV 45-16 in their season opener and defeated Texas State 31-26 in a thrilling comeback. The Roadrunners trailed by 10 at halftime, but a Brandon High Jr. touchdown gave UTSA the lead with 14 seconds remaining.

The Longhorns defeated the Bobcats 59-7 in their season opener. However, the Roadrunners should not be overlooked after Texas battled Ohio State.

Players to Watch

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Own McCown: McCown is in his fifth season of college football. After spending one season at Colorado, McCown has spent the last four years at UTSA.

The Rusk, Texas native is experienced and gives the Roadrunners continuity at quarterback, a rare trait for any college football program. McCown threw for 30 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 passing yards last season. He hasn't turned the ball over this year, making him a formidable opponent for the Texas defense.

Running back Will Henderson III: Henderson is another loyal UTSA player, currently in his third season with the program. He finished with 14 carries for 80 yards in the win over Texas State.

Henderson is an explosive running back, so the Longhorns have to prepare to stop the run on Saturday. Texas has struggled with that so far. They've allowed 127 rushing yards per game, the fourth-highest in the SEC.

The Roadrunners will likely come out trying to make a big play early, so Texas must be ready. They have quality offensive players and can put up points quickly. However, UTSA has been penalized 22 times through its first two games, and that could come to light in front of a loud Austin crowd.

The Longhorns and Roadrunners will meet for the third time ever. Texas is 2-0, winning 56-7 in 2024 and 41-20 in 2022.

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