Steve Sarkisian, Texas Silence Doubters in Massive Comeback Win Over No. 1 Ohio State

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns looked dead in the water.

Trailing 23-3 in the second half, the weight of the pressure from the massive stage against the Ohio State Buckeyes seemed insurmountable.

But then, something changed. Texas started winning the line of scrimmage, Arch Manning started cooking, Steve Sarkisian's play calling began to hit, and Texas was moving the football.

Mometum swung.

And it swung so much that Texas was able to claw its way back from a three-score deficit to take down the Buckeyes 24-23 in thrilling fashion.

Texas Makes a Statement

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps it started with the first fourth-down conversion. Texas had the ball on its own 32, down three scores, facing a 4th-and-9. Steve Sarkisian elected to take a risk and go for it. That risk was rewarded with a conversion.

Seven plays later, the Longhorns were in the end zone.

But the job wasn't finished.

Texas then forced an Ohio State punt, getting the ball back and marching down the field for another touchdown.

Oh, and it converted another huge fourth down from their own side of the field again along the way. That drive made it a one-score game and gave Texas the momentum.

Ohio State had a chance to ice the game on the next drive, but missed a 45-yard field goal. The Horns then felt in control of the game.

Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning then made that a reality.

Texas used the next drive to march down the field and take the lead on a Hollywood Smothers touchdown, taking 3:51 off the clock and giving the Buckeyes less than 30 seconds to work.

After that, the Longhorns defense stood tall, and the Ohio State monster was off of Sarkisian's back.

What Slaying the Ohio State Dragon Means

It had been a rough road for the Longhorns over the last couple of years against the Buckeyes. They had lost two straight. One in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and the other in last year's season opener.

Those losses began to sew seeds of doubt in Longhorns fans and media alike.

"Could Steve Sarkisian ever win the big game?"

"Is he ever going to get over the hump?"

If Saturday night proves anything, it's that those questions were, while warranted, a bit premature. Sark is six years into his tenure and has won plenty of big games in his time in Austin.

The vast majority of those shortcomings, however, were against two teams.

Ohio State and Georgia.

Steve Sarkisian has now slain one of those giants, and earned the respect he deserves as a result.

Now, with this win, there is only one thing left to do.

Take care of business the rest of the way, and win a national title.

He will probably see the other thorn in his side along the way: the Georgia Bulldogs.

And if he does, he will be ready for them too.

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