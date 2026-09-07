Texas WR Cam Coleman Has a Message for Ohio State’s Defense

All eyes will be on Austin, Texas, this weekend as the No. 5 Texas Longhorns host top-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. This game will feature some of the sport's biggest stars and could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 in last year's contest. Both teams returned key contributors, but the Longhorns made big splashes in the transfer portal.

One of those players was former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman. He was the highest-rated wideout in the portal, and it sounds like he's ready for this highly anticipated game.

Coleman Sends a Warning to Ohio State

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There could be a lot of back-and-forth messages from both teams, but Coleman delivered the first blow to the Buckeyes defense.

"We're coming," Coleman said, per On3's Tyler Horka. "We're coming."

There isn't much sugarcoating behind that message. It's clear Coleman is ready for this game, and he has plenty of confidence in the offense. It didn't take long for the 6'3" wideout to make his impact felt as a Longhorn.

He caught Arch Manning's first pass attempt of the season and scored a six-yard touchdown. Then, in the third quarter, Manning delivered a strike to Coleman over the middle of the field, and Coleman scored from 20 yards out for his second touchdown of the game.

Coleman finished with three catches, 70 yards, and two scores in the Longhorns' 59-7 rout of Texas State on Saturday. Coleman was brought in to do exactly what he did on Saturday. He's a game-changing presence for the offense and will certainly factor into the Ohio State game.

The Longhorns' offense faltered in last season's game, but they didn't have Coleman. He could be the biggest difference in this year's contest. Between Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Jeremiah Smith, fans will be treated to top-notch wide receiver play.

Saturday could be a revenge opportunity for Manning. He may not label this game as such, but the Texas quarterback struggled in last year's game. He certainly wasn't sharp, but Manning has gotten tons of game experience since then. He should be well-equipped to bounce back at home.

Coleman isn't the only one who's chiming in on this game. Former Buckeye Hero Kanu gave his thoughts as well.

"Still got a lot of friends out there, but we don't talk this week," Kanu said. "We can chat after this week."

It's fun seeing the players hype up this game. As college football fans, it's a treat to have such prestigious programs go toe-to-toe. A Longhorns win would be an early-season statement that the national championship aspirations are for real.

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