Texas WRs Have Helped Cam Coleman in Unexpected Way

Over the offseason, the Texas football program was successful in recruiting one of the top transfer portal classes that was boosted by several wide receivers signing their names with the Longhorns.

Senior Sterling Berkhalter and junior Cam Coleman’s arrivals on campus caused a big stir, especially with Coleman’s ranking as one of the top players in the portal. With their additions, Texas succeeded in recruiting a top-three transfer portal class nationally.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on their development Tuesday, noting their progress during the spring. He also said that a key veteran player had much to do with both Coleman and Sterkhalter’s development, giving junior Ryan Wingo credit for how quickly the two have adjusted to Texas’ offensive scheme.

Ryan Wingo Has Helped Sterling Berkhalter, Cam Coleman

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Sarkisian, Wingo, as well as sophomore Daylan McCutcheon and junior Emmett Mosley V, have assisted in guiding the new receivers in adjusting to the fine lines and details of Texas’ offensive scheme. As experienced players in the system, Wingo, McCutcheon and Mosley are more than familiar with that scheme.

Some fans might think that a star like Coleman would be helping the other Texas wide receivers grow, but it's actually been the other way around.

“I credit Ryan Wingo, I credit Daylan McCutcheon, because those guys have been in the system — Emmett Mosley — in helping (them) along,” Sarkisian said. “The athleticism is easy to see, and now it’s the nuances of what we’re trying to get accomplished, and (they will) get there.”

Sark credits Ryan Wingo a lot for how Cam Coleman and Sterling Berkhalter have grown into the offense spring after signing out of the portal.



Question from @Cory_Mose pic.twitter.com/WnwCGxwCPA — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 7, 2026

Wingo is a certified veteran as he embarks on his third season with the Longhorns, having a breakout year last season with 12 starts and appearances in all 13 games. On 54 receptions, he logged 834 yards with seven touchdowns.

Wingo will continue his pattern of being one of junior quarterback Arch Manning’s main guys, likely starting off the line of scrimmage as a flanker.

Sarkisian also praised Coleman’s development, and no doubt he will be an immediate impact player. His two years at Auburn resulted in a hefty resume that named him as the top receiver in the transfer portal.

During his sophomore season, Coleman caught 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns before entering his name into the portal. His athleticism and elusiveness will likely have him starting as Manning’s deep threat, with Mosley playing slot.

Berkhalter was one of the final transfers to arrive on the 40 Acres, leaving Wake Forest after spending two years with the Demon Deacons. Prior to Wake Forest, Berkhalter played at Cincinnati and North Carolina A&T.

Before his transfer, he made appearances in all 13 games for 416 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches. Berkhalter will likely have a spot rotating on and off the field, along with McCutcheon and redshirt freshman Kaliq Lockett.

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