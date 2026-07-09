Three Under-the-Radar Longhorns Whose Stock Will Soar in 2026

The Texas Longhorns football program and high expectations go together like peanut butter and jelly. 2026 will be another season where the Longhorns will try to match the mountains of pressure put on them by the media.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian understands that assignment. The team has seemingly had more confidence heading into the 2026 season than they did last year, when they faced even more pressure before even playing their first game.

Pressure makes diamonds, and the Longhorns have plenty of talent to own the national spotlight this season. However, what about the players who may not be getting all the headlines this summer? Here are three under-the-radar players for the Longhorns coming into the 2026 season.

1. Fr. Tyler Atkinson, LB

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns flag on the field after a touchdown is scored during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman linebacker Tyler Atkinson has the chance to make an immediate impact at the start of his career with the Longhorns. Chances are that Atkinson will be playing behind star transfer Rasheem Biles. However, the 2026 five-star linebacker should see some playing time this season.

The chance to learn under Biles will be huge for Atkinson and may lead to him seeing a lot more time as the season rolls into the later months.

2. Sr. Raleek Brown, RB

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer running back Hollywood Smothers is getting a lot of the love in the Longhorns' backfield this summer, and rightfully so. But another transfer running back could help the Longhorns have the most dynamic 1-2 punch in an SEC backfield.

Senior running back Raleek Brown is looking to make his mark on his college football career with the Longhorns. Last season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Brown rushed for 1,141 yards on 188 attempts. Brown brings a veteran presence to the Longhorns' backfield. Don't be surprised to see the senior running back have a few monster games this season.

3. So. Lance Jackson, DE

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns will be counting on Colin Simmons to be the leader of the defensive front. Unfortunately, everyone on the Longhorns' schedule will be circling where Simmons is on the field at all times. With all the focus on Simmons, the Longhorns could see sophomore defensive end Lance Jackson elevate his game.

Jackson saw action during his freshman season with the program. Now, Coach Sarkisian is going to be looking for the pass rusher to make a major impact this year. No one is coming into this season under the radar more than Jackson.

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