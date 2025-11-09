Predicting the Texas Longhorns Final 3 Games of the Season
The Texas Longhorns (7-2) have three games remaining in the regular season.
In a sense, they control their own destiny. If they win out, they are almost surely in the College Football Playoff, and sitting with a favorable matchup.
If they drop one, however, things become very murky for Steve Sarkisian and his team.
Could a 9-3 SEC team make the playoffs? It's certainly possible. Especially if the Longhorns land a win over Georgia or Texas A&M - or both - and end the regular season with four wins vs. Top 10 teams.
That said, it will certainly be easier said than done if they're going to navigate the next three games without another blemish to their record.
Will they be able to pull it off? Let's take a look at the Horns' remaining three games, and give predictions for the outcomes - unless it doesn't happen...
Texas @ Georgia - 6:30 pm at Sanford Stadium
This will be the toughest test the Longhorns have faced all season - bar none.
Not only is Georgia a top-five team, but Sanford Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in American. Especially at night.
That said, the Georgia defense has not been one of the typical Kirby Smart defenses of old, and the Longhorns are surging at the right time on offense.
If Texas can play up to the level offensively that it did against Vanderbilt and in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State, they'll have a fighting chance to pull the upset. And if Michael Taaffe and Jelani McDonald return to form at the safety spots, those chances will increase even more.
Did Diego Pavia give Pete Kwiatkowski the blueprint to stop Gunner Stockton? Perhaps, but it will be close.
I can't put my finger on it exactly, but something tells me the Longhorns are going to steal one here.
Prediction: Texas 38, Georgia 34
Arkansas @ Texas - TBD at DKR
This is a much more dangers game than most people believe.
Arkansas' offense is very explosive, and if Taylen Green is at his best, he is one of the top QBs in the SEC. Coming off a hard-fought game against Georgia could make this even tougher.
If the Texas does indeed keep rolling and take down Georgia, however, they'll have all the momentum in the world, and a rowdy DKR crowd behind them.
Texas pulls away in the second half and cruises to a win over the Hogs.
Prediction: Texas 41, Arkansas 20
Texas A&M @ Texas - 6:30 pm at DKR
This will be a Lone Star Showdown for the ages.
Texas still fighting for its CFP Dream. The Aggies playing for a trip to Atlanta. Both teams - assuming they haven't had a speed bump along the way - sitting in the top 10.
It will be the Aggies' first trip to Austin since 2010. The last time they were at DKR, the Aggies won the football game 24-17.
This will be the biggest stage of Arch Manning's career since he made his first start of the season against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
I think he shows up and shows out against an Aggies team that - thus far - has looked unbeatable in SEC play.
Will that be enough to get the Horns over the finish line?
It's going to be close, but the idea of an SEC team going undefeated in the regular season seems impossible to me.
Give me the Horns in a tight one.