The Bad, Ugly and Abysmal of Texas Longhorns' Loss to Florida
The Texas Longhorns needed to build momentum coming off their bye week with their first conference matchup of the season as they traveled down to Gainesville to take on a struggling Florida Gators team. However, zero momentum was built as the Longhorns fell to the Gators 29-21.
The Longhorns looked sluggish coming off the weekend of rest, playing far away from the Texas squad that took the field the last time out against the Sam Houston State Bearkats and being handed their second loss of the season, the first in SEC play.
Texas struggled in many aspects of the ball game Saturday afternoon. Here's a look at the bad, ugly and abysmal from the Longhorns' road loss against the Gators.
Bad - Manning's Mistakes
It was not the best nor the worst day at the office for Longhorns' starting quarterback. Arch Manning has completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns while finding production on the ground, gaining 74 yards rushing, removing yardage loss due to sacks.
However, in his first road start in the SEC, Manning's two fourth-quarter interceptions proved to be costly for the Longhorns' chances of surging a comeback against the Gators. After two pre-snap penalties, Texas was backed up to a 2nd & 19 and trying to get a chunk back, Manning tossed a pass that would sail over Emmet Mosley and into the waiting hand of a Gators defensive back.
And with seven minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, Manning looked for a home run play targeting DeAndre Moore Jr. The pass would hang in the air for too long, allowing a Florida defense back to undercut the throw and intercept the ball.
Ugly - The Offensive Line
Not giving much help to Manning was the Longhorns' offensive line unit, which struggles in both pass protection and run blocking. As the unit gave up four sacks to a Gators defensive line, which ranked No. 134 in the country in sacks with just three, allowing Florida's unit to surpass their season total in just one game.
Blocking for the ground game was not any better, as the Longhorns could not find any kind of rhythm on the ground game apart from scrambles from Manning. With the returning Quintrevion Wisner as the leading running back for Texas managed just 11 yards on eight carries for a rough 1.4 yards per carry. And Ryan Niblett and Christian Clark combined for three carries for just four yards.
Abysmal - Longhorns Rush Defense
While the Longhorns' offense looked to find its footing through the first few games of the season, Texas could depend on its stellar defense to keep it steady in games. However, against Florida, the Longhorns' defense did not look like the unit many have come to expect.
Especially the rush defense that was pushed around all day, and allowed a total of 159 rushing yards, the most rushing yards the Longhorns have allowed all season. With Gators running back Jadan Baugh having a standout performance with 27 carries for 107 yards, averaging four yards per carry, and a rushing touchdown.