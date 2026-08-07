The Battle at Left Guard Is Far From Over For Texas

The offensive line has nearly taken shape for the Texas Longhorns. Returners Trevor Goosby and Connor Robertson were no-brainers for the left tackle and center spots, while transfer right tackle Melvin Siani and Brandon Baker, who was in Siani's role last season but is moving to right guard, have done what they needed to in spring and fall camp.

That leaves left guard, where the battle was already fierce before it was announced that Cole Hutson, whom made five starts at the position last year, was returning to the 40 Acres after being granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.

With less than a month to go before the Longhorns start their season, here is how the battle for the last spot on Texas' line is taking shape.

It Is Anybody's Game

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was never planning on a return from Hutson, so his spot was filled by Oregon transfer Dylan Sikorski and Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore II. However, it was actually returner Jaydon Chatman, who has just 79 offensive snaps in his career, who was working with the first team offense on day one of fall camp.

Hutson certainly has more SEC experience than any of those three, however he has already missed all of spring camp and the first two days of fall, meaning he is in no way a shoe-in for the starting spot.

“It’s been seven months since the last time we played. So there’s a lot that we have to kind of sort through and unpack," Sarkisian said back at SEC Media Day. "But if we’re fortunate enough to have [Hutson] back, it’d be great.”

Hutson may not even factor into Texas' left guard plans, as he also made five starts at center last year and actually spent 63% of his nearly 2,000 career snaps at right guard. Still, he should get his shot at the spot given how open the competition for it is.

As it stands now, Chatman remains in pole-position for the spot between Goosby and Robertson but Sikorski and Seymore still have a chance to land the starting role. It would be hard to imagine Hutson showing up tomorrow and landing a starting job in less than a month, however it is not out of the question.

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