The Biggest Decision Steve Sarkisian Got Right Against Texas State

The Texas Longhorns started the 2026 season off with a bang, thrashing the Texas State Bobcats 59-7 on Saturday afternoon, mixing explosive offense with a dominant, stifling defensive performance.

The Longhorns avoided any Week 1 hiccups and built a substantial amount of momentum as Texas prepares for a big-time clash in Week 2 of the season, when the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes head to Austin for a matchup under the lights.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian made plenty of decisions that aided the Longhorns in securing a blowout season-opening victory over the Bobcats. Here's a look at the crucial decision Sarkisian made in the backfield and what it means for the Longhorns moving forward.

Steve Sarkisian Found An Effective Balance in the Backfield

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for forty-five yards during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions for the Longhorns heading into the season opener would be if the offense will be able to return to form in terms of running the football after a poor rushing attack in 2026.

In game one, the Texas rushing attack accounted for 156 yards, which is more rushing yards than Texas gained in a single game in eight of its 13 games a season ago, to go along with three rushing touchdowns and an average yards per carry of 4.3.

The main focal point of the Longhorns' running game headed into the season was the addition of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, both of whom split the responsibilities in the backfield for Texas against Texas State.

Sure, the rushing efficiency needs to be better, but it was still a solid start from the new-look running back room.

Splitting the workload between Smothers and Brown was a key decision for Sarkisian, which allowed both running backs to remain fresh throughout the ballgame and allowed Sarkisian to be creative in the utilization of both tailbacks.

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new duo in the Longhorns' backfield combined for a total of 21 carries for 104 rushing yards while averaging a little over five yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns.

Not only did Sarkisian implement both of the running backs on the ground, Smothers and Brown were also difference makers in the receiving game, combining for four receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The usage of both running backs from Sarkisian allowed them both to be impactful, with Smothers receiving 13 touches for 98 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.5 yards per touch, and Brown receiving 12 touches for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns, averaging about four yards per touch.

And both running backs also showed a glimpse of explosiveness returning to the backfield, with Smothers breaking off a 45-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for the Longhorns and Brown popping a 21-yard rush for his longest of the day.

The Longhorns are undoubtedly looking to play a very long season with championship expectations looming large, and with the toll a long season can have, being able to be versatile in the running game will be huge with Smothers and Brown sharing the load.

And if Sarkisian can continue to find effective and creative ways to get both running backs involved, not only would it help the Texas rushing attack, but the entire offense as a whole.

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