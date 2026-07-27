2 Bold Predictions For Texas Football's Fall Camp

The 2026 season is getting closer as the Texas Longhorns prepare for one last important benchmark on the offseason calendar with the start of fall camp right around the corner.

The Longhorns will take on final preparations before the season opener, with a week one matchup against the Texas State Bobcats just 40 days away. And for many players, fall camp will be the final chance to jockey for starting jobs or roles in the rotations.

Fall camp will be important in finalizing the Longhorns' depth chart as Texas preps for the 2026 season with a championship-caliber roster and championship expectations. With fall camp being of extreme importance for Texas, here are two bold predictions for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Lance Jackson Becomes One of the Talks of Camp

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns already have a monster edge rusher in Colin Simmons, who is preparing for his junior season and will look for one more big year before heading off to the NFL. However, a player who is ready to take a leap as a sophomore is defensive end Lance Jackson.

Jackson showcased the talent that made him a five-star prospect as a true freshman. The edge rusher played in all 13 games and totaled 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Now that Jackson heads into his second season in Austin, the starting job opposite Simmons is well within reach; fall camp will be big for the sophomore to secure that position.

The talent that Jackson has is not a secret by any means, and he will be expected to play a huge role in keeping the attention off Simmons at all times. Fall camp will be big for the sophomore to secure himself the role and make some noise throughout drills and scrimmages.

Jonah Williams Takes a Healthy Step and Pushes for a Starting Job

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams (9) huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When safety Jonah Williams committed to the Longhorns, it was always viewed as not if, but when the five-star prospect and No. 1 safety recruit would become an impact player for the Texas defense. However, now as he heads into his second season on the gridiron, those lofty expectations are being a bit clouded.

The talented athlete is not just a part of Steve Sarkisian's program but also a key piece of the Texas baseball program. But both of Williams' seasons on the diamond have come with injuries that have stunted his progress on the football field. In mid-March, the sophomore underwent shoulder surgery that abruptly ended his 2026 baseball campaign and kept him out of Texas' spring practice.

The safety worked his way back from an injury he dealt with in his first season of college baseball throughout the Longhorns' 2025 season and saw the field in eight games as a true freshman. In his minimal snaps, Williams totaled 32 tackles (15 solo), flashing just a bit of the talent that made him a sought-after high school prospect.

With the hope being that Williams is healthy enough and cleared to participate in fall camp, the talented safety has more than enough tools to push for a role or a starting job in the Texas secondary that is missing a starter opposite senior Jelani McDonald.

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