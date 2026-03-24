Texas Longhorns Pro Day Recap: Highlights, Takeaways, Quotes

The Texas Longhorns held their annual Pro Day at "The Bubble" practice facility on Tuesday, where all 32 NFL teams were represented in some fashion.

Texas had 16 players participate in the drills while a slew of current and former Longhorns watched from the sidelines. Arch Manning and Cam Coleman were in attendance as spectators while former Longhorns like Jahdae Barron caught up with former teammates.

The list of Longhorns who participated is as follows:

- Anthony Hill Jr., LB



- Jaylon Guilbeau, CB



- Michael Taaffe, DB



- Matthew Caldwell, QB



- Malik Muhammad, CB



- Trey Moore, LB



- Jack Endries, TE



- Travis Shaw, DL



- DJ Campell, OL



- Ethan Burke, EDGE



- Mason Shipley, K



- Jack Bouwmeester, P



- Marshall Landwehr, LB



- Lance St. Louis, LS



- Cole Brevard, DL



- Cole Hutson, OL

Here are some of the most notable takeaways and quotes from the day:

Texas QB Matthew Caldwell Steals Show

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell reacts with teammates after a touchdown review during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This year's Pro Day marks the gap year between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning throwing in front of scouts, which gave Matthew Caldwell the chance to show off what he can do.

He looked solid while throwing the most passes that the media has seen from him considering he only had 11 pass attempts last season. Throwing to tight end Jack Endries, wide receiver Rett Anderson and safety Michael Taaffe, Caldwell showed off a powerful and accurate arm, only missing on a few throws.

One of his best throws was a play-action bootleg to the left that showed he could have been a serviceable option as quarterback for Texas last season had Manning missed any extended time.

Dallas Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer and Steve Sarkisian

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer were seen talking on the field for over 20 minutes, which drew a ton of attention.

The Cowboys have already met with Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and are seen as one of the top suitors for him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cowboys new defensive coordinator Christian Parker was also in attendance. It's clear that Dallas is doing its due diligence when it comes to the Texas roster.

Texas CB Jaylon Guilbeau Shows Off Speed, Athleticism

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Guilbeau was benched late last season in favor of true freshman cornerback Kade Phillips, but that hardly stopped him from showing scouts what he can bring to the table.

Guilbeau finished with 15 reps on bench press, a 34-inch vertical and a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

He will likely be a late-round pick but Guilbeau still helped solidify his chances of being drafted on Tuesday.

Best Quotes

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr.

On potentially joining DeMarvion Overshown on the Dallas Cowboys:

"There can’t be two Agent 0s right? … It’d be a blessing to play with him. I’ve been watching him my whole life.”

Matthew Caldwell

On his time at Texas:

"As a guy who played nothing but FCS ball until I went to Troy, and then the opportunity to play at a power four school, especially like Texas with Coach Sark, I'm not going to pass that up. Playing is playing one thing, but for me to come here and experience this, like I would have never dreamed of this."

Malik Muhammad

On Texas' firing of DC Pete Kwiatkowski:

“It was super tough to see. I was shocked. I didn't even know that was coming. … But at the end of the day, this is a business.”

Pro Day Highlights

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. catching passes from Matthew Caldwell during Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/uMntGlux4b — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 24, 2026

Texas CB Jaylon Guilbeau running the 40-yard dash.



Will get official times later. pic.twitter.com/qpc376hjKk — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 24, 2026

Texas QB Matthew “Ice” Caldwell receiving the loudest cheer so far with a 34-inch vertical at Pro Day.



Set to throw later as well. pic.twitter.com/Pkt0ZXpxbO — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 24, 2026

Texas QB Matthew Caldwell throwing to TE Jack Endries during Pro Day.



Michael Taaffe, who steps in frame at the end, also went ahead and took some reps at WR.



This is the most we’ve seen Caldwell throw. pic.twitter.com/jVOnMYLkHL — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 24, 2026

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