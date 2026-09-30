The Cam Coleman Slow-Start Narrative Doesn't Match the Numbers for Texas

The Texas Longhorns are 4-0 on the 2026 season, hold the No. 1 ranking in the country next to the name, and have the best resume win in the country so far.

Still, that hasn't stopped the outside noise from being vocal about the usage of Cam Coleman in Steve Sarkisian's offense, believing the Longhorns are wasting the talent of someone of his stature.

While he hasn't put up godly numbers through the first four weeks, the numbers are nowhere near the level of causing worrying concern, and actually place him on a better pace than Adonai Mitchell was with the Longhorns.

Numbers Tell a Bigger Story

UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Asaad Chapman (17) breaks up a pass intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the offseason, the Longhorns were major contenders for some of the top talent in the transfer portal. Perhaps no one was more enticing than Coleman, who was transferring from Auburn and looked like the perfect fit for the program.

Through four games, there have been concerns about his usage, as he ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 208, while tied for second with just 12 receptions this season. While the numbers appear worrying on the surface, he's nowhere near the level of concern warranted and is at a pace nearly identical to Mitchell's in 2023.

Through the first four games of the season, Mitchell had 12 catches on 19 targets for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Comparatively, Coleman sits at 12 receptions on 20 targets with four touchdowns and 208 yards.

Mitchell would go on to finish the season with 55 receptions, 845 receiving yards, and would finish tied for 11th in the country with 11 receiving touchdowns, a far cry from a worrying season.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) in action during the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coleman has never finished a season near those numbers, as his best year came in 2025 with the Tigers, when he finished with 708 yards and 5 touchdowns on 56 receptions. His single-season career high is eight touchdowns, and he has already reached half that through four games, while also currently averaging his highest yards per reception in his career at 17.3.

The Longhorns' offense has not reached the pinnacle expectations set for them before the season, and while Coleman hasn't burst onto the scene as many thought he would, his production has yet to reach a level that causes grave concern.

As the season continues on, he should see an uptick in production, and when he does, so too will the Longhorns offense.

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