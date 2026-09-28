Steve Sarkisian Talks Truth About Arch Manning After Tennessee Win

It suffices to say there’s been a ton of attention on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in recent weeks. Some of it has been football-related, but much of it wasn’t and focused instead on what he said behind a microphone.

It hasn’t been an easy past two weeks for the junior signal-caller, and while the microscope of attention hasn’t gone away, the talk on Manning is now back squarely on what happens on the football field.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian fielded questions about his quarterback on Monday, as the Longhorns turn the page on their 20-17 win at Tennessee, a game where Manning’s role wasn’t as plentiful compared to previous outings.

“I think everybody looks at [offensive production] falls squarely on a quarterback's shoulders,” Sarkisian said. “When in reality, I thought Arch played a pretty good game Saturday. He didn't have a lot of ops. You know, he only got 19 passes he was able to get off.”

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stat line from Manning wasn’t anything to write home about. Nor was it bad. He completed 14 of his 19 passes for 201 yards. No, he didn’t have any touchdowns, as all of the Longhorns scores came from Raleek Brown on the ground and the leg of Gianni Spetic.

Yet, even with the lone blemish on Manning’s box score being the second-quarter interception, Sarkisian doesn’t even look at it as a bad decision.

“And even the interception, like I said, I thought he makes a pretty good throw, and I'll take my shot with Cam Coleman on that right there next Saturday too,” Sarkisian continued. “You know, we get that look, you got to take it.”

It wasn’t a great day for the Texas offense in Knoxville. They managed an early lead with a game-opening seven-play touchdown drive, where Manning completed all three of his passes for 56 yards before Raleek Brown put the Longhorns on the board.

Yet, aside from two field goals and the fourth-quarter touchdown drive, Texas punted seven times, with six of those coming on three-and-out drives.

“I do think we've got to minimize getting out of these third-and-long situations, because that creates a tough situation on a quarterback, …” Sarkisian said. “I think that he'll continue to get better as we continue to get better around him. He's got to do his part. Don't get me wrong. And there's plenty of things that he can improve upon. But everybody's got to get better on offense.”

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