Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Highlights Young Players Who Can Make an Impact
The Texas Longhorns offense will have a number of new faces, as it replaces four out of its five starting offensive linemen, two of its top wide receiver options, and a revamped tight end room, but its biggest difference will be the quarterback under center as Arch Manning takes the reins of Steve Sarkisian's offense.
One of the players that will have to step up into 2025 for the Longhorns offense is sophomore wide receiver. Ryan Wingo, who will be looked upon as Texas's No. 1 option in the passing game. As a true freshman, he flashed a glimpse of his potential with 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns.
At a player availability after Thursday's practice, Wingo pointed out a few younger players who could be a surprising piece of the Longhorns' 2025 season.
Who Did Ryan Wingo Single Out
Wingo began by highlighting the young wide receivers on the team who were part of the Longhorns' top-ranked 2025 recruiting class. In five-star wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench, five-star athlete Michael Terry III, who will begin his Longhorns career at wide receiver, and four-star Daylan McCutcheon.
The first receiver that Wingo mentioned out of the bunch was McCutcheon, who, of the four wide receivers of the 2025 class, was the lowest rated as the No. 128 player nationally and the No. 17 player at his position. Regardless of what he was as a prospect, the four-star wide receiver has stood out, even receiving praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian at the start of fall camp.
"Daylan [McCutcheon], I thought, had a very good day, and has kind of continued from where he was at in spring," Sarkisian said.
All four of the young wide receivers could ultimately carve out roles on the Longhorns' offense, especially as Texas will be looking to play late into the season.
The second-year wide receiver also shouted out a defensive player in true freshman cornerback, Kade Phillips, saying, "he's going to be a guy for sure".
Phillips was touted as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 8 player in the state of Texas. And ranked as the No. 23 in the country, the 6-foot defensive back won't take long to find himself a role on the Longhorns' defense or special teams.
Not a true first-year player, but redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone was also praised by Wingo after Thursday's practice.
"Parker [Livingstone] cold for sure," Wingo said. "I got to watch him a lot in the spring, and he was that main target; he did well with all his targets...he was really showing out, so I'm excited for Parker."