The Five Questions Steve Sarkisian Must Answer at SEC Media Days

In less than two months, the Texas Longhorns football program will open its 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats.

That may seem like a lifetime away for the fan base, but in the blink of an eye, the season will be kicking off. Later this month, the SEC will be holding their annual media days. The SEC Media Days is set for July 20th through the 23rd in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will be in attendance for the big event, and there's no doubt he will be asked some difficult questions. Here are the five biggest questions Coach Sarkisian must answer at SEC Media Days.

1. How Will The Team Handle Expectations Compared To Last Season?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns were the number one team in the country to start last season. Unfortunately, everyone knows how that turned out. A stumble out of the gate against the Ohio State Buckeyes some less than ideal performances against lower opponents, had the national media writing off the Longhorns before October.

While the 2025 season wasn't as doom and gloom as some remember, Sarkisian is once again facing lofty expectations before his team ever takes the field this season.

2. Has Arch Manning Made The Next Step?

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the expectations around this program are because of quarterback Arch Manning. Everyone sees the potential in the Longhorns quarterback, but has he made the turn to be considered a top quarterback in the country this season?

3. Can Will Muschamp Elevate The Defense?

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns had a middle of the pack defensive unit in the 2025 season. The defense ranked eighth in the SEC in yards given up per game with 338.8.

Coach Sarkisian will be leaning on an old Longhorns friend, Will Muschamp, to get this defense to become one of the best in the conference and in the country.

4. Is There A True Freshman That Can Make An Immediate Impact?

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muschamp's defense will be leaning on transfer talent like Rasheem Biles in 2026, but can anyone from the 2026 recruiting class make an immediate impact for the Longhorns? It will be interesting to hear what Sarkisian has to say about his young depth on the defensive side of the ball.

5. What Does The Offensive Line Looking Like Heading Into September?

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Connor Robertson (62) and Jordan Coleman (78) block during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have some familiar faces on the offensive line, like center Connor Robertson. However, Coach Sarkisian will also be looking for 2026 transfers Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani to take the left guard and right tackle starting positions. Will they both be prepared for the grind of an SEC schedule?

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