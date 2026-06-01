Is It Time for the Texas Longhorns To Panic About Easton Royal’s Commitment?

The upcoming season is one of the most significant years in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns. With a loaded roster built from development and the transfer portal, and potentially the last year with quarterback Arch Manning, now seems like the opportune time for the Longhorns to return a trophy to Austin.

Ahead of the upcoming season, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to build for the future. With official visits underway, the Longhorns had numerous amounts of talent on campus this weekend in their quest to bolster the class for the 2027 cycle.

However, it wasn't a recruit on campus drawing attention. Rather, it was five-star commit Easton Royal, who was on his official visit with the LSU Tigers. Now that his visit is finished, is it time for the Longhorns to panic a little bit on the odds of him flipping?

Will the Longhorns Be Able to Retain His Commitment?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are entirely locked in on Royal, and he is the current main feature of the recruiting class. The Louisiana native has been committed to the Longhorns since November 29 of last year, and it was known that he would still take visits elsewhere because the coaching staff trusted the decision he had already made.

The Tigers, who had long been seen as the only major threat to the Longhorns for his commitment, slowed their recruitment of Royal after a regime change. With Lane Kiffin at the helm now, it seems they have completely ramped up their pursuit of the elite receiver, and it seems to be paying off.

Last time Royal was in the news, making history on the track, right on LSU's campus, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Longhorns. Now, after his trip with the Tigers, it seems as though they have closed the gap on the lead the Longhorns held in the race.

The idea of playing at home and the development of receivers the Tigers have produced at the NFL level are big draws for Royal, and Kiffin leaned on that this visit, really making a great impression on the Longhorns commit. He has one more official visit to the Florida Gators on June 11, and then will take his final visit to the Longhorns on June 19.

That weekend, especially on the Forty Acres, will be a critical point in the race to keep his commitment.

If Royal Flips, Who Do the Longhorns Turn To?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) reaches for a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns don't currently have a top-10 recruiting class, something that has been a consistent part of the Sarkisian era since he took over the program. Royal, who is the No. 1 receiver in the country and the No. 4 prospect in the entire class, is a big part of their future.

Royal is the only receiver committed in the cycle, and the Longhorns will need to find replacements if he flips his commitment. Briceson Thrower is a big target for the Longhorns, and early indications are that he will make his commitment to the Forty Acres in early June.

Another name the staff could focus on in Monsun Sales is a top 10 recruit in the country who has been on campus this past spring. The Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide are big factors in his race, but without Royal, it could force the Longhorns to become more aggressive.

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