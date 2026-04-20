The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From Texas Might Not Be Who You Think

The Texas Longhorns have had 11 players drafted in the first two rounds since Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021. While they have had plenty of successes in the league, there have also been a number of lower-drafted Longhorns who have been difference makers at the next level.

Take the 2023 draft class for example: running back Bijan Robinson was Sarkisian's star pupil that year and was taken eighth overall. While he has already produced at an elite level, it was the lesser-known Longhorn Moro Ojomo who was a key-contributor to a Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

So, with Anthony Hill Jr. and Malik Muhammad being this draft's proverbial Bijan Robinsons, who will be Moro Ojomo?

Jack Endries is Texas' Next Surprise NFL Star

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries attempts to make a catch against the Florida Gators during the second half | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The idea that Jack Endries would be a surprise NFL contributor would have seemed ridiculous a year ago. Not because he came out of nowhere this season, but because he was trending toward being a first round pick prior to 2025.

Endries began his collegiate career with the California Golden Bears, where he started in every game as a freshman despite being just a three-star recruit. He did the same in his sophomore campaign while blossoming into Fernando Mendoza's top target, grabbing 56 passes for 623 yards.

After two 6-7 seasons in Berkley, Endries, and Mendoza for that matter, entered the transfer portal. He signed with the Longhorns, who were in the midst of losing all three of their tight ends who had even one reception in 2024.

That made Endries the only pass-catching tight end on a team who had just been led in receptions by Gunnar Helm. The situation was perfect.

The results were not.

Endries nearly halved his numbers with Texas, dropping to 33 catches and 346 yards. What is worse, his efficiency took a nose dive from to 2.13 yards per route run to 1.07.

That performance combined with good, not great Combine numbers has dropped Endries' projection to day three of the Draft. However, talent-evaluators may be being a bit hasty counting out Endries.

His lack of production this season was symptomatic of an offense that struggled to adjust after Arch Manning took over satrting quarterback duties from Quinn Ewers.

On top of an overall offensive malaise, the Longhorns used Endries a lot less creatively than California did, as his percentage of snaps from a basic, inline position jumped from 41% to 70%.

That changed after week six, as the Longhorns started using Endries out of the slot more often. The switch helped Endries and the Longhorns offense as a whole take a step forward.

Games 1-7 Games 8-13 Game 12 Alone (vs. #3 Texas A&M) Endries' snaps in the slot per game 6.1 14.2 24 (Season-high) Endries' receiving yards per game 15.9 39.2 95 (Season-high) Texas' points per game 26.7 34.8 27

Those stats are particularly impressive when one considers that three of Texas' first seven games came against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State. While there were adjustments outside of Endries' that caused the offensive uptick, it is clear that he was miscast for more than half the season.

All of the skills that made Endries a potential top-three tight end in this year's draft; strong hands, understanding of blocking angles, ability to find soft spots in zone coverage; remain. While Endries' final season of production will likely relegate him to the final four rounds of this year's draft, do not be surprised when he ends up being one of the most productive Longhorns selected.

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