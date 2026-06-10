Where Texas Longhorns Tight End Room Ranks in the SEC

Tight ends can often be their offenses' x-factors due to their versatility and ability to create matchup issues for the defense. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has long known this, using guys like Ja'Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Jack Endries to great affect.

NFL teams proved an increased emphasis on tight ends this offseason, as 17 were taken in the first five rounds of the Draft. While college football teams use two- and three-tight end sets at a lower clip than professional squads, having the right Y's or F's is still paramount to offensive success.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the best tight end rooms in the Southeastern Conference. Their edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker rooms and quarterbacks have already been ranked.

Ranking the SEC's Tight End Rooms

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No. 16: South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks run a veer-and-shoot offense, which will come up several times on this list, meaning that their receivers are typically split out about as wide as they can be and that they are often in four-wideout sets. They have Brady Hunt and Mike Tyler returning, who will play off-the-ball F-tight end or big-slot roles, though neither have had great production.

No. 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs also use a veer-and-shoot scheme, though head coach Jeff Lebby showed more preference towards his tight ends last year than South Carolina coach Shane Beamer did. Sam West should be able to step into Seydou Traore's role and true freshman Zayion Cotton's athletic ability gives the group upside.

No. 14: Florida Gators

Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson slam dunks the football ball at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incumbent Amir Jackson and transfer Luke Harpring will split time the same way Hayden Hansen and Tony Livingston did last season. Like Hansen and Livingston, they will provide solid, but not game-changing, production.

No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide

Kaleb Edwards, Jay Lindsey and Marshall Pritchett all return to Kalen DeBoer's multiple-formation spread offense. With talented redshirt-freshman Keelon Russell possibly taking over as the signal-caller, having big-body pass-catchers who are familiar with the offense to give him a safety-blanket could help him ease into the starting role.

No. 12: Texas A&M Aggies

Almost everything about the Aggies tight end group is different this season after losing Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack as well as tight ends coach Christian Ellsworth. New coach Derek Shay will do his best to maximize a solid group of Y-tight end Micah Riley, F Richie Anderson, big-slot Houston Thomas and 6'5 redshirt-freshman Kiotti Armstrong.

No. 11: Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the Rebels offense will use a lot of the same concepts it did last season. That means Luke Hasz will return to an expanded big-slot role while transfers Michael Smith and Brady Prieskorn split their time between that and being off-ball tight ends.

No. 10: Auburn Tigers

New head coach Alex Golesh is bringing the veer and shoot to Auburn from USF and, along with it, tight end Jonathan Echoles. Joining him are fellow transfers Jake Johnson and Arlis Boardingham, who will likely back him up more than they will split time with him.

No. 9: Arkansas Razorbacks

In a college football landscape dominated by off-ball, quasi-receiver tight ends, Jaden Platt is a breath of fresh air. The 6'5 Razorback is a true hand-in-the-dirt Y who took 91% of his 526 snaps last season in-line and could give Arkansas an offensive boost it is in desperate need of if he maximizes his athletic ability.

No. 8: Tennesseee Volunteers

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis grabs the mask of a Vanderbilt linebacker during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Davis is one of the more efficient tight ends returning to the SEC after a 257-yard campaign in which he received a 73.5 receiving grade from PFF. DaSaahn Brame is also coming back and the pair are joined by transfer Trent Thomas, who was used on-the-ball by South Alabama and could add an interesting wrinkle to Josh Heupel's veer-and-shoot offense.

No. 7: Kentucky Wildcats

New head coach Will Stein is bringing a 'feed the studs' offense to Kentucky, focusing on getting the ball to his best players. He has already highlighted the talents of returners Willie Rodriguez and Mikkel Skinner meaning they, along with fellow returners Henry Boyer and Elijah Brown, will serve important roles in the Wildcats offense this season.

No. 6: Missouri Tigers

Head coach Eli Drinkiwitz is getting back his starting Y, Jordon Harris; F, Brett Norfleet and big-slot, James Jude. The trio was not overwhelmingly productive last season but should see a heavier workload in the Tigers' spread scheme.

No. 5: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns tight end Michael Masunas gets a first down as a member of the Michigan State Spartans against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first quarter | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Longhorns run the most pro-style offense in the SEC, meaning they use a traditional Y and F. This year, No. 6 transfer tight end Michael Masunas and ascending returner Spencer Shannon will battle it out for the on-ball snaps while Nick Townsend will take the majority of the off-the-ball workload.

No. 4: Oklahoma Sooners

Brett Venables acquired serious size this offseason with Hayden Hanson, Jack Van Dorselaer and Rocky Beers, the second-, 17th- and 79th-ranked tight ends in the portal. The trio are all at least 6'5 and add a combined 750 pounds to the Sooners' air raid offense.

No. 3: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence goes through drills at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Spence returns for his fifth season with the Commodores and, while not being the same caliber of athlete as Eli Stowers, should take up most of the role he played for offensive coordinator Tim Beck last season. Picking up Spence's slack will be No. 7 transfer tight end Javontay Conner

No. 2: LSU Tigers

Standing at 6'7, Trey'Dez Green is the definition of a matchup nightmare and will be the first tight end selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. New head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will get the most out of Green, likely using him as a jumbo slot-receiver in their explosive offense.

No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams runs after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia's Elyiss Williams does not have quite the same control as Green but has a similarly imposing frame, and he is not even the Bulldogs' best tight end.

Jaden Redell gives the group solid depth while Lawson Luckie leads the way as one of Gunner Stockton's more reliable targets.

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