The One Area Texas Must Master to Win a National Championship

It's almost a tradition that the Texas Longhorns football program has to face a mountain of pressure before they even play a game in the regular season.

Just like in 2025, there is a large target painted on the back of the Longhorns, and it's only July. However, the team should be ready for those expectations this season. With another year of quarterback Arch Manning and a defensive line that could be one of the best in the country, the Longhorns almost have it.

But if they're going to go all the way this season, the Longhorns will need to master one more area during the season.

Great Protectors

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Steve Sarkisina needed to put together a new starting offensive line this season. The Longhorns have great talent on the line returning this season, which includes left tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson. However, two new transfer additions will need to make an impact.

Former Wake Forest Demon Deacons lineman Melvin Siani will more than likely be Sarkisian's starting right tackle. With no shade to the Demon Deacons, the SEC is a different level of game compared to the ACC.

At left guard, the Longhorns are looking at transfer Laurence Seymore. Seymore has spent time with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Akron Zips, and the Miami Hurricanes.

Seymore could be a huge question mark for this offense. The former Hilltoppers lineman is jumping from the C-USA to the SEC. Fall camp will be an interesting time to see if Seymore can be the player the Longhorns need him to be.

Building The Chemistry

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Connor Stroh (79) and Trevor Goosby (74) block Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive linemen Jamil Burroughs (88) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may be kind of scary to count on these transfer talents to be immediate starters at such important positions, one thing is for sure, they will have great leaders helping them out.

Goosby is a potential first round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and Robertson will be leading this unit as a senior.

The talent is obviously there, but building a strong offensive line takes time. It's often overlooked, but building chemistry with an offensive line is one of the most important goals a team can achieve. The new guys will need time to learn the system.

All in all, the Longhorns' offense isn't necessarily in bad shape, but if the new additions can master their positions, then this team should absolutely be thinking about a deep College Football Playoff run.

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