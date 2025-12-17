Early Signs Could Be Pointing to Jadan Baugh's Interest in Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have already undergone some major changes to the roster and coaching staff following the end of the regular season.

Texas missed out on the College Football Playoff, and as a result, the Longhorns will clearly need to improve in multiple facets if they want to reach the program's championship-level expectations next season.

One of the most notable areas of potential improvement is the running game, where Texas struggled this season. The Longhorns have already hired new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke from the Florida Gators, something that clearly caught the attention of one of his top players from Gainesville.

Jadan Baugh Takes Notice of Jabbar Juluke's Hiring at Texas

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh runs the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After Texas football officially announced Juluke's hiring, Florida running back Jadan Baugh posted the announcement to his Instagram story, something that quickly caught the attention of Longhorn fans.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning also reportedly started following Baugh on Instagram, leading to even more speculation.

Arch and Jadan Baugh just started following each other on Instagram.



Then, there’s this… 👀 pic.twitter.com/4WxPk8RllY — Claudia (@TexasEx10) December 12, 2025

The stars could be aligning, but Baugh will have to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal first before Texas fans can start feeling too excited.

New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall will likely pull out all the stops in order to convince Baugh to stay in Gainesville despite the firing of Billy Napier and the departure of Juluke.

Jadan Baugh Gashed Texas This Season

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns saw firsthand what Baugh can do during the regular season, as he gashed their defense in Florida's 29-21 win over Texas, finishing with 27 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown along with three catches for 16 yards.

Baugh ended the regular season with a massive performance in a win over Florida State, posting a whopping 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 2025 with 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner has shown he has the ability to raise his level of play in the biggest games but the Longhorns could form a true 1-2 punch by adding Baugh to the mix, a move that would give the team one of the top backfields in college football in the process.