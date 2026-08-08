The Powerful Wisdom Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Just Dropped on Texas Football

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson made a surprising appearance in Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns film room to end the first week of fall camp.

Texas Football shared the collaboration on social media Friday.

"Special thanks to Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson for speaking with the team today!"

Special thanks to Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson for speaking with the team today! 🤘@CoachSark x @spurs pic.twitter.com/sNSaJUzLz3 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 7, 2026

Johnson is a powerful presence in the Texas facility after delivering a Spurs Finals run to Central Texas.

Unfortunately, San Antonio fell in five games to the New York Knicks, with all four losses coming after blown leads. Johnson could speak to the highs of competition, and the crushing lows. Few plays in Finals history were as deflating as OG Anunoby's game-winning tip-in to steal Game 4 for New York.

It's not as though the Longhorns locker room isn't filled with players who understand those feelings.

Texas was a CFP semifinalist two years ago but a 9-3 CFP snub last year. Many of the incoming transfers came from schools that didn't give them the best opportunity to win either. There's a common theme among every player in the locker room, regardless of their teams' successes in 2025: they didn't win a championship and need to figure out how to move the needle that way.

If Johnson can impart any wisdom on Sark's locker room, it's how to immediately get back up after taking a bad loss. Up until the very end, even after the blown leads and heartbreaking losses, Johnson had his team fighting in the Finals.

That's not to say there wasn't a bit of that present on the Forty Acres last year. The Longhorns showed resilience last year by getting to 10 wins after not giving up on a season they let their playoff hopes slip away in before Week 13. They knocked off the Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown, and handled business against an overmatched Michigan Wolverines team in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Resilience in the locker room needs to be present every day for this Texas team to reach its limitless potential this fall.

Texas Flexes Big-Market Muscle With Mitch Johnson Appearance

With one of the biggest markets in college spots, UT has major appeal. Of course, the Moody Center hosts the Spurs during the San Antonio rodeo. And Austin itself has become one of America's biggest cities.

There are strong ties between the Spurs, the city of Austin, and the Burnt Orange. Johnson's presence is a flex that proves that from the richest university in the country.

The stars in the Lone Star State are big and bright, but after Victor Wembanyama and Co. failed to bring home a title for the region in June, the Longhorns could make up for it by winning it all with some of the brightest stars in football -- Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, and Collin Simmons, to name a few -- in January.

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