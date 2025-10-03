The Real Season Begins For Texas vs. The Florida Gators
The Texas Longhorns are already five games into their season, holding a 3-1 record after dominating their Group of Five opponents, but dropping the season opener to the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Despite that opening weekend loss, the Longhorns spent the majority of their non-conference slate figuring out their identity on offense and operating with the new faces after their immense turnover from the offseason.
None of that matters for Steve Sarkisian and his team now, though. In his final meeting with the media before his team travels to take on the Florida Gators, he told them that everything before this week was the preseason, and their real season begins now.
Season Starts Now
While many fans around the country may roll their eyes at that initial statement, Sarkisian said nothing wrong in his statement to the media. With the 12-team, expanded college football playoffs, despite holding an opening weekend loss, the Longhorns still control their own destiny for the season.
"We're obviously very excited, you know, SEC opener," Sarkisian said in his final meeting with the media before their game against the Gators. "We kind of wrapped up what we would call the pre-season, with the four non-conference games, and now we're kind of into regular season play."
With conference play just beginning for them, it kicked off by a road trip to face the reeling Gators, followed by a top-10 showdown against arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, which marks the first of four current remaining games against ranked opponents on the year. Due to that, the Longhorns have plenty of ground to make it, but no games to waste any more, making this the start of their real season.
The big test remains for the offense, and more importantly, Arch Manning, if he can replicate the success he had against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, throwing for over 300 yards and finishing with five total touchdowns on the night. They showed a semblance of rhythm and, more importantly, confidence among themselves, but now the gauntlet begins.
The defense has played the role they were expected to so far this season and has lived up to their pre-season expectations, picking up where they left off last season. Unlike their counterparts, the questions regarding them are at a minimum and should remain that way, considering they are taking on a struggling offense.
Now, though, the Longhorns will look to win their first conference game of the season, after their pre-season tune-ups, hoping to show the SEC that last year wasn't just a one-off successful season, and they are here to remain at the top.
The Longhorns will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators Oct. 4 at 2:30 CT