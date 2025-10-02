What Happened Last Time Between Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators?
Prior to the season, Saturday's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators looked to be a matchup of SEC heavyweights and potential College Football Playoff contenders, but it's lost a bit of its luster now.
The Longhorns are still in solid shape at 3-1, with the lone loss coming in the season opener against Ohio State, but Arch Manning and the offense are still trying to find their rhythm heading into SEC play. Meanwhile the Gators are 1-3 and have yet to beat an FBS opponent all season, with their offense - led by quarterback DJ Lagway - looking absolutely dreadful to start the season.
Gators head coach Billy Napier is once again on the hot seat just a month into the season, and if they play as poorly against the Longhorns as they did a year ago, he might just be gone after this weekend.
Texas Longhorns Routed Florida Gators in First SEC Matchup
The Longhorns welcomed the Gators to Darrell K Royal On Nov. 9, 2024 for their first matchup as SEC opponents, and proceeded to beat the snot out of them in a 49-17 blowout victory. The crazy part is, this game was even more lopsided than the score would indicate.
Texas dominated this game from essentially the opening kickoff, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime and 42-0 early in the third quarter. The Longhorns then rested their starters after that, and only then did the Gators finally put points on the board.
Quinn Ewers had possibly the best game of his Longhorns career as he completed 19 of 27 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns in just over a half of action, and he could've had even more if his receivers didn't drop a couple of deep balls.
Jerrick Gibson led the way on the ground with 16 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Jaydon Blue had five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and led the team in receiving with three catches for 67 yards. Matthew Golden had three receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Quintrevion Wisner, Isaiah Bond and Gunnar Helm each found the end zone as well.
For the Gators, Aidan Warner, who started in place of an injured Lagway, completed 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions. Ja'Kobi Jackson had 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while Jadan Baugh had 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, but most of their production came in garbage time. Chimere Duke had a team-high five receptions for 95 yards.
The Longhorns were a bit inconsistent last season, but this was easily a performance they could write home about. It should go without saying, but they'd love to replicate that performance on Saturday.