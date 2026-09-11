The Texas Defender Who Could Make Life Miserable for Julian Sayin

As Arch Manning said earlier in the week, "Yeah, not all the time you get a second chance to play the same team after a rough loss." This is especially rare with a quality non-conference opponent, but the Texas Longhorns are given a shot at redemption after last season's tough 14-7 loss to Ohio State.

The stakes haven't changed from a year ago. Two programs with loads of talent have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff. However, Texas gets to play in front of their fans, and the Longhorns have lost one home game since 2023.

The Longhorns' defense will attempt to slow down a prolific Buckeyes offense led by quarterback Julian Sayin. There is one player who can change the entire game.

It's Colin Simmons' Time to Shine

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since 2024, Colin Simmons has been one of the best pass rushers in college football. The Dallas native recorded 21 sacks over his first two seasons. But he's still looking for his first sack against Ohio State.

Simmons finished with four tackles and two pass deflections in the 2025 CFP semifinal, but recorded two total tackles in last year's game. He's been held in check through both games.

In fact, Texas didn't sack Sayin last year, which made his life easier. That has to change on Saturday, and it starts with Simmons. Ohio State has an experienced offensive line, but head coach Ryan Day wasn't satisfied with the performance against Ball State.

The Buckeyes could reshuffle their offensive line ahead of Saturday's contest. If Simmons can pressure Sayin, that could alter Ohio State's offensive plans. It could make the Buckeyes one-dimensional and give Sayin less time to find Jeremiah Smith. Steve Sarkisian spoke about the importance of stopping Smith.

"We’ve got to be diligent in our ability to throw different pitches and then be sound in the back end to make sure that we’re aware of No. 4 is,” Sarkisian said. “He garners that. Not every game do you go into it where you say, ‘Hey, we need to know where this guy is on every snap.’ We better know where No. 4 is on every snap."

Of course, the Longhorns' offense has to break through. Seven points will not cut it. But Simmons can play a critical role in this game. He's playing a different role under Muschamp but he can still make his impact felt.

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