The Texas Longhorns Just Landed Another Recruiting Commit

The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2027 recruiting class in a major way this offseason, and are doing so with a local Austin product.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas landed a commitment from three-star 2027 offensive lineman Jackson Cook on Monday, giving the Longhorns their seventh commit this cycle.

A product of Westlake High School in Austin, Cook will look to follow a similar Westlake-to-Longhorn path that guys like Sam Ehlinger, Michael Taaffe and Ethan Burke took.

Texas Beats Out Texas A&M, Arkansas for Jackson Cook

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the process of landing a commitment from Cook, the Longhorns beat out two of their biggest rivals on the recruiting trail in the process.

Cook had also been fielding offers from the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks along with multiple other programs.

Other schools that had shown interest included the Houston Cougars, Duke Blue Devils, Kansas State Wildcats, SMU Mustangs, Baylor Bears, Northwestern Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders, San Diego State Aztecs, UCLA Bruins, Oregon State Beavers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, South Carolina Gamecocks, Arizona Wildcats, Pitt Panthers and many more.

Texas first offered Cook on March 13, and it clearly didn't take him long to come to a decision.

Cook still has official visits set with Duke (May 29), SMU (June 5) and Arkansas (June 12) but these teams will have to put together quite a pitch in order to get him to flip his commitment away from Texas.

What Jackson Cook Brings to Texas' 2027 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At about 6-3, 290 pounds, Cook has the physical attributes to eventually be starting-level offensive lineman for Texas. He's still got some growing to do and could become even more physically dominant after a year on campus in Torre Becton's strength and conditioning program.

By choosing Texas, Cook is the team's first offensive lineman commit in the 2027 class. He now joins talented players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, four-stars like edge rusher Cameron Hall, linebacker Cade Haug and tight end JT Geraci and three-star players in cornerback Karnell James and quarterback Ty Knutson.

Of course, the work on the 2027 recruiting trail is far from over. Expect the Longhorns to continue making moves as the offseason rolls on. Texas will be hosting some big time official visitors in June.

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