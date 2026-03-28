How Texas Football Built One of the Best Rosters in the Country

After failing to meet sky-high expectations in 2025, the Texas Longhorns are doing everything possible to ensure that doesn't happen again, and they find their way back into the College Football Playoff for the upcoming season.

One of those measures includes revamping their roster, using the transfer portal to their benefit to land some of the top talent around the country and become the dominant force that many expect from the brand.

With all the new faces, and the returning talent though, the roster isn't just good, it's scary good, according to Brooks Austin, "The Film Guy," but why is that?

New Faces, New Expectations

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have a completely revamped roster. They went into the portal and brought in the number one receiver in the country in Cam Coleman, and built a two-headed monster backfield in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, to pair with returning quarterback Arch Manning. Adding the skills players was half the battle though, as that is that is only half offense.

That's where the Longhorns also added talent, adding depth to their offensive line to prevent any issues that arised from last season with players going down with an injury. Adding star talent, but also depth, now has the offense position to rebound from last season, and pick up where they left off at the year's end.

"That Texas roster is pretty dagum good, we knew this," Austin mentions about their early look at the roster. "But like when you really deep dive it, it's cary, scary good"

Offense wasn't the only part that improved, though. They landed Rasheem Biles, a transfer linebacker from Pittsburgh who has all the evidence of production to show exactly how great he can be in a defense with other high-level talent surrounding him. Also, include the returning production in Colin Simmons and the Longhorns will have another top-tier front seven headlined by those two.

"I think the one thing that surprised people about Texas this off-season," Austin says. "It's like wait a minute, they only allowed 17 points per game, they were a top-20 defense a year ago, and they fired their defensive coordinator."

With head coach Steve Sarkisian hiring Will Muschamp, freeing him up to focus more on the offense, it should hopefully unlock another level, and allow the Longhorns to take that leap to the level they are looking for. Throw in a roster that is built on some of the most talented freshman in the country, and top veterans from the portal, the sky is the limit for the Longhorns.

The questions becomes if they can just put it together. For the Film Guy though, he belives they do that, and the next level is unlocked in Austin.

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