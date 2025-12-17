The Texas Longhorns' New Defensive Back Target Just Entered the Transfer Portal

Even with hiring Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall for the 2026 season, the Florida Gators football team is in absolute shambles, and it could end up helping the Texas Longhorns after losing to the team back in October.

Just one day removed after quarterback DJ Lagway announced he would be entering the transfer portal, junior safety Jordan Castell has now announced that he, too, will be hitting the portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Castell's exit marks a significant loss for the Florida Gators but could end up being an equally significant gain for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Castell To Austin?

With safety Michael Taaffe headed to the NFL following Texas' meeting with the Michigan Wolverines, a massive hole is left in the secondary for the Burnt Orange, a hole that Castell should have no problem filling.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Landon Roldan (84) against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Castell has been nothing if not consistent with the Gators in his three years in college, recently wrapping up his junior year in Gainesville with 54 total tackles and two interceptions, one coming in their win over the Longhorns and in their subsequent loss to Texas A&M the following week.

The 2024 season saw Castell register his only sack so far in his career, along with 55 total tackles and nine passes defended throughout the year, with his freshman year in 2023 seeing the Orlando native turn in a career-high 59 total tackles and an additional interception.

As he was being recruited out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida back in 2022, 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins praised Castell's overall physicality, ability to defend larger receivers, and his open field tackling ability.

"(Has the) ability to body-up and hang with large wide receivers or hybrid slot tight ends is without a doubt a strength as he understands how to put himself in position to make a play on the ball," Ivins wrote. "He isn’t one that’s afraid to make an open field tackle, either, and has gotten better and better in run support over the years as he will sift through traffic before finding leverage and making a stop."

Castell's strengths in his style of play match up strongly with that of Taaffe and the other members of the Longhorns secondary, and even though the Horns never gave him an offer out of high school, there is still a chance that Castell could have a spot in his heart for the Texas state capital.

And Steve Sarkisian should be jumping for joy if he does.